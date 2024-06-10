 Hp 14s Er0003tu (3c465pa) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP14s-er0003tu(3C465PA)Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/1TB256GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_8GB
HP14s-er0003tu(3C465PA)Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/1TB256GBSSD/Windows10)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P138572/heroimage/hp-14s-er0003tu-3c465pa-138572-v1-large-1.jpg_HP14s-er0003tu(3C465PA)Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/1TB256GBSSD/Windows10)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P138572/heroimage/hp-14s-er0003tu-3c465pa-138572-v1-large-1.jpg_HP14s-er0003tu(3C465PA)Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/1TB256GBSSD/Windows10)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P138572/heroimage/hp-14s-er0003tu-3c465pa-138572-v1-large-1.jpg_HP14s-er0003tu(3C465PA)Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/1TB256GBSSD/Windows10)_4

HP 14s er0003tu 3C465PA Laptop

HP 14s er0003tu 3C465PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 78,400 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 14s er0003tu 3C465PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 14s er0003tu 3C465PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Natural Silver
256 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

HP 14s-er0003tu (3C465PA) Laptop (Core I5 10th Gen/8 GB/1 TB 256 GB SSD/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the HP 14s er0003tu 3C465PA Laptop in India is Rs. 78,400.  It comes in the following colors: Natural Silver. The status of HP 14s er0003tu 3C465PA Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

256 GB

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Hp 14s Er0003tu (3c465pa) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Latest Update

Hp 14s Er0003tu 3c465pa Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
4
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Power Supply

    65 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Features

    Full HD WLED Backlit BrightView Display (250 nits Brightness 45 Percentage NTSC Color Gamut 78.40 Percentage Screen to Body Ratio)

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    324 x 225 x 19 mm

  • Thickness

    19 Millimeter thickness

  • Brand

    HP

  • Model

    14s-er0003tu (3C465PA)

  • Weight

    1.51 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Colour

    Natural Silver

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    2666 Mhz

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD

  • Clockspeed

    1.0 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen)

  • Keyboard

    Full-size island-style natural silver keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support; Precision Touchpad Support

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    256 GB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
