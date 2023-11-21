Hp 15 Da0300tu (4tt01pa) Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(09 June, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 15 da0300TU 4TT01PA Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 63,999 in India with Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15 da0300TU 4TT01PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15 da0300TU 4TT01PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
Key Specs
Display Size
15.6 Inches
Operating System
DOS
HDD Capacity
1 TB
Processor
Intel Core i5-8250U
HP 15 da0300TU 4TT01PA Laptop Price in India
The starting price for the HP 15 da0300TU 4TT01PA Laptop in India is Rs. 63,999. It comes in the following colors: Black.
HP 15-da0300TU (4TT01PA) Laptop (Core I5 8th Gen/4 GB/1 TB/DOS)