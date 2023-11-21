 Hp 15 Da0300tu (4tt01pa) Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(09 June, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP15-da0300TU(4TT01PA)Laptop(CoreI58thGen/4GB/1TB/DOS)_Capacity_4GB
HP15-da0300TU(4TT01PA)Laptop(CoreI58thGen/4GB/1TB/DOS)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P129909/heroimage/-129909-v1-large-1.jpg_HP15-da0300TU(4TT01PA)Laptop(CoreI58thGen/4GB/1TB/DOS)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P129909/heroimage/-129909-v1-large-1.jpg_HP15-da0300TU(4TT01PA)Laptop(CoreI58thGen/4GB/1TB/DOS)_3

HP 15 da0300TU 4TT01PA Laptop

HP 15 da0300TU 4TT01PA Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 63,999 in India with Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM.
Black
Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

DOS

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i5-8250U

HP 15 da0300TU 4TT01PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP 15 da0300TU 4TT01PA Laptop in India is Rs. 63,999.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

HP 15-da0300TU (4TT01PA) Laptop (Core I5 8th Gen/4 GB/1 TB/DOS)

(1 TB HDD,4 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
18% off

Hp 15 Da0300tu 4tt01pa Laptop Full Specifications

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    65 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Display Features

    Full HD SVA Anti-Glare Micro-Edge WLED-backlit

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Model

    15-da0300TU (4TT01PA)

  • Thickness

    24.6 Millimeter thickness

  • Brand

    HP

  • Colour

    Black

  • Operating System

    DOS

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    376 x 2.25 x 24.6 mm

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1x4 Gigabyte

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Microphone Type

    Internal Microphone

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    4

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/g/n

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    No

  • Clockspeed

    1.6 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD 620

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen)

  • Keyboard

    Full-size island-style keyboard with numeric keypad

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Optical Drive

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Drive Type

    DVD Writer

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA
