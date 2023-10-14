Hp 15 Da3001tu (242d3pa) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 15 da3001TU 242D3PA Laptop HP 15 da3001TU 242D3PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 37,715 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15 da3001TU 242D3PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15 da3001TU 242D3PA Laptop now with free delivery.