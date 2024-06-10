 Hp 15 Di0006tu (9vg29pa) Laptop (core I3 8th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP 15 di0006tu 9VG29PA Laptop

HP 15 di0006tu 9VG29PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 35,255 in India with Intel Core i3-8130U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15 di0006tu 9VG29PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15 di0006tu 9VG29PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

HP 15-di0006tu (9VG29PA) Laptop (Core I3 8th Gen/4 GB/1 TB/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the HP 15 di0006tu 9VG29PA Laptop in India is Rs. 35,255.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of HP 15 di0006tu 9VG29PA Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i3-8130U

Hp 15 Di0006tu (9vg29pa) Laptop (core I3 8th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Latest Update

Hp 15 Di0006tu 9vg29pa Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 3/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
2
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    65 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Display Features

    Diagonal Full HD SVA anti-glare WLED-backlit 220 nits 45 Percentage NTSC Display

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Thickness

    22.5 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    1.77 Kg weight

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    376 x 246 x 22.5 mm

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Model

    15-di0006tu (9VG29PA)

  • Colour

    Black

  • Brand

    HP

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

  • Memory Layout

    1x4 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Digital Microphone

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    4

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD 620

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-8130U (8th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    2.2 Ghz

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
