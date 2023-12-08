 Hp 15s Er1501au (6q0n8pa) Laptop (amd Dual Core Ryzen 3/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(08 December, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP 15s er1501AU 6Q0N8PA Laptop

HP 15s er1501AU 6Q0N8PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 35,299 in India with AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3-3250U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15s er1501AU 6Q0N8PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15s er1501AU 6Q0N8PA Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 08 December 2023
HP15s-er1501AU(6Q0N8PA)Laptop(AMDDualCoreRyzen3/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_8GB
1/1 HP15s-er1501AU(6Q0N8PA)Laptop(AMDDualCoreRyzen3/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_8GB
Key Specs
₹35,299
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3-3250U
256 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.69 Kg weight
₹33,490 34% OFF
Buy Now

HP 15s er1501AU 6Q0N8PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP 15s er1501AU 6Q0N8PA Laptop in India is Rs. 35,299.  At Amazon, the HP 15s er1501AU 6Q0N8PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 33,490.  It comes in the following colors: Jet black.

icon34% off

HP 15s AMD Ryzen 3 5300U 15 6 inch 39 6cm FHD Anti Glare Laptop

HP 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, 15.6 inch(39.6cm) FHD Anti-Glare Laptop(8GB RAM/512 GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Win 11/MSO/Backlit Keyboard/Dual Speakers) 15s- eq2213AU
₹50,565 ₹33,490
Buy Now
Out of Stock
icon24% off

HP 15s AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 15 6 inch 39 6cm HD Laptop

HP 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 3250U, 15.6 inch(39.6cm) HD Laptop(8GB RAM/256 GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Win 11/MSO/Dual Speakers) 15s-er1501AU
₹46,000 ₹34,999
Buy Now
icon10% off

HP 245 G8 AMD Ryzen 3 3300U 14 inches 35cm Business Laptop

HP 245 G8 AMD Ryzen 3-3300U 14 inches(35cm) Business Laptop 4GB RAM/1TB HDD/Windows 10/1366 X 768 HD/Radeon Vega 8 Graphics/NO ODD (1.52kg, Dark Ash Silver) 2021 Model - 366C9PA
₹39,999 ₹35,999
Buy Now
Hp 15s Er1501au 6q0n8pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery Icon
  • 3 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W
Display Details Icon
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 60 Hz
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • 100 ppi
  • No
General Information Icon
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 17.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 1.69 Kg weight
  • 358 x 242 x 17.9 mm
  • HP
  • Jet black
  • 15s-er1501AU (6Q0N8PA)
Memory Icon
  • DDR4
  • 1
  • 8 GB
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
Multimedia Icon
  • Built-in Microphones
  • 720
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
  • Yes
Networking Icon
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5.0
  • Yes
  • 5
Others Icon
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance Icon
  • 2.6 Ghz
  • AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3-3250U
  • AMD Radeon
Peripherals Icon
  • Jet Black keyboard
Ports Icon
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage Icon
  • 256 GB
Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8
(16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
amazon
₹76,990
₹86,000
Buy Now
HP 15s ey2001AU
(16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
amazon
₹53,999
₹67,832
Buy Now
HP 15s ey1509AU
(8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
amazon
₹29,990
₹35,147
Buy Now
Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop
(8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD)
amazon
₹26,990
₹30,000
Buy Now
    Hp 15s Er1501au 6q0n8pa Laptop