Hp 250 G6 (4qg13pa) Laptop (core I3 7th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos/2 Gb) Price in India(10 June, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 250 G6 4QG13PA Laptop

HP 250 G6 4QG13PA Laptop

HP 250 G6 4QG13PA Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 51,500 in India with Intel Core i3-7020U (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 250 G6 4QG13PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 250 G6 4QG13PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Silver
Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

DOS

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i3-7020U

HP 250 G6 4QG13PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP 250 G6 4QG13PA Laptop in India is Rs. 51,500.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

HP 250 G6 (4QG13PA) Laptop (Core I3 7th Gen/4 GB/1 TB/DOS/2 GB)

(1 TB HDD,4 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Full Specifications

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Power Supply

    41 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Pixel Density

    100 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Display Features

    HD LED Display

  • Operating System

    DOS

  • Brand

    HP

  • Thickness

    23.8 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    1.86 Kg weight

  • Model

    250 G6 (4QG13PA)

  • Colour

    Silver

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    380 x 253.8 x 23.8 mm

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    1x4 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM speed

    2133 Mhz

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Internal Microphone

  • Speakers

    Integrated stereo speakers

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n

  • Wi-Fi Version

    4

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Lockport

    No

  • Graphics Memory

    2 GB

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-7020U (7th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    2.3 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon 520

  • Optical Drive

    DVD R/W Writer

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support, taps enabled as default

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Keyboard

    Full-size island-style keyboard with numeric keypad

  • Drive Type

    DVD Writer

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • VGA Port

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB
