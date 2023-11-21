 Hp 250 G7 (6ye09pa) Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/dos/2 Gb) Price in India(10 June, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos
HP250G7(6YE09PA)Laptop(CoreI58thGen/8GB/1TB/DOS/2GB)_BatteryLife_9Hrs

HP 250 G7 6YE09PA Laptop

HP 250 G7 6YE09PA Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 46,999 in India with Intel Core i5-8265U (8th Gen) Processor , 9 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 250 G7 6YE09PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 250 G7 6YE09PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

DOS

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i5-8265U

HP 250 G7 6YE09PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP 250 G7 6YE09PA Laptop in India is Rs. 46,999.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

HP 250 G7 (6YE09PA) Laptop (Core I5 8th Gen/8 GB/1 TB/DOS/2 GB)

(1 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
17% off

HP Laptop

HP Laptop 15,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U,15.6 inch(39.6 cm),FHD,Anti-Glare,8 GB DDR4,1 TB SSD,Windows 11,MSO,Dual Speakers,1.69 kg,Natural Silver,15s-fq5328TU
₹52,055 ₹42,990
Buy Now
23% off

HP Laptop

HP Laptop 15, Intel® Core™ i5-1235U, 15-inch(39.6 cm),FHD,8GB DDR4,512GB SSD(2x8 GB), Dual Speakers,Win 11, Silver, 1.69 kg, 15s-fq5329TU
₹62,963 ₹48,290
Buy Now
18% off

HP 15s 11th Gen Intel Core i5 1155G7 15 6 inch 39 6cm FHD Anti Glare Laptop

HP 15s, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7, 15.6 inch(39.6cm) FHD Anti-Glare Laptop(8GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Win 11/Dual Speakers/Backlit KeyboardAlexa Built-in/MSO 2021) 15s-fr4000TU
₹60,599 ₹49,899
Buy Now

More from Hp

HP 15s eq2212AU 7G6H1PA Laptop
  • (512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
₹42,300
Check Details
Hp 250 G7 6ye09pa Laptop Hp 15s Eq2212au 7g6h1pa Laptop

HP 15s eq0500AU 440L6PA Laptop
  • Natural Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹41,000
Check Details
Hp 250 G7 6ye09pa Laptop Hp 15s Eq0500au 440l6pa Laptop

HP ProBook 445 G8 7K2J8PA Laptop
  • (512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
₹46,990
Check Details
Hp 250 G7 6ye09pa Laptop Hp Probook 445 G8 7k2j8pa Laptop

HP Pavilion TouchSmart 14 X360 14 dh0107tu 7AL87PA Laptop
  • (256 GB SSD
  • 4 GB RAM DDR4
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
₹42,990
Check Details
Hp 250 G7 6ye09pa Laptop Hp Pavilion Touchsmart 14 X360 14 Dh0107tu 7al87pa Laptop
HP Laptops

HP 250 G7 6YE09PA Laptop Competitors

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop
  • (512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM LPDDR4X
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
₹54,990
Check Details
Hp 250 G7 6ye09pa Laptop Acer Swift Go Sfg14 41 Nx Kg3si 002 Laptop
₹54,499
Check Details
Hp 250 G7 6ye09pa Laptop Acer Aspire 5 A515 57g Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 Gb 512 Gb Ssd Windows 11 Un K9tsi 002

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WE00TQIN Laptop
  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 1 TB HDD
₹49,990
Check Details
Hp 250 G7 6ye09pa Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81we00tqin Laptop

Acer Swift 5 Intel Evo Laptop
  • (512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM LPDDR4
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
₹39,790
Check Details
Hp 250 G7 6ye09pa Laptop Acer Swift 5 Intel Evo Laptop

Hp 250 G7 6ye09pa Laptop Full Specifications

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    65 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery life

    9 Hrs

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    100 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED backlit Anti Glare Display

  • Thickness

    24.6 Millimeter thickness

  • Model

    250 G7 (6YE09PA)

  • Brand

    HP

  • Colour

    Black

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    376 x 225 x 24.6 mm

  • Weight

    1.78 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    DOS

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Dual stereo speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Internal Microphone

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Lockport

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce MX110

  • Graphics Memory

    2 GB

  • Clockspeed

    1.6 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-8265U (8th Gen)

  • Optical Drive

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support

  • Drive Type

    DVD Writer

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Keyboard

    Full-size island-style keyboard with numeric keypad

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Latest Videos

iQOO Z7 Pro has been launched. Know all about it.

iQOO Z7 Pro launched; Check key specs, price, and features
Are you a photographer? Then check out these must-have mobile apps to enhance your pictures.

Top 5 Best Camera apps in 2023
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus launched. Know all about them.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Launched; Know price, key features and specifications
Know how you can update your Aadhaar card from home.

How to update Aadhaar Card
Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra or One Plus 12

Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra or One Plus 12: Know the best flagship Android phone under Rs. 80000 budget
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
Tech Videos

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 21 November 2023
Home Laptops in India HP Laptop HP 250 G7 6YE09PA Laptop

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, AMD Octa-Core Ryzen 7 Processor
₹54,999
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, AMD Dual-Core Athlon Processor
₹27,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, AMD Octa-Core Ryzen 7 Processor
₹54,999
Check Details

MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, Intel Core i5 Processor
₹29,990
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, AMD Dual-Core Athlon Processor
₹27,990
Check Details

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel Celeron Dual-Core 1.1 Ghz
₹29,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops
Last updated date: 21 November 2023
Home Laptops in India HP Laptop HP 250 G7 6YE09PA Laptop

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Hp 250 G7 6ye09pa Laptop