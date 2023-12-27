 Hp Envy X360 13 Ay1059au (6e0d8pa) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Envy X360 13 ay1059AU 6E0D8PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 77,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5600U Processor and RAM.
3
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
HPEnvyX36013-ay1059AU(6E0D8PA)Laptop(AMDHexaCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_8GB
1/1 HPEnvyX36013-ay1059AU(6E0D8PA)Laptop(AMDHexaCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_8GB
Key Specs
₹77,990
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5600U
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.3 Kg weight (Light-weight)
HP Envy X360 13 ay1059AU 6E0D8PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Envy X360 13 ay1059AU 6E0D8PA Laptop in India is Rs. 77,990.  At Amazon, the HP Envy X360 13 ay1059AU 6E0D8PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 76,490.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Hp Envy X360 13 Ay1059au 6e0d8pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W
Display Details
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • 166 ppi
  • Diagonal FHD multitouch-enabled IPS edge-to-edge glass micro-edge Corning Gorilla Glass NBT 400 nits 100% sRGB
  • No
  • 60 Hz
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
General Information
  • HP
  • Black
  • 13-ay1059AU (6E0D8PA)
  • 64-bit
  • 16.4 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 1.3 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 306.5 x 194.6 x 16.4 mm
Memory
  • 1
  • 8 GB
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
  • 720
  • Yes
  • integrated dual array digital microphones
  • HP Audio Boost
  • Audio by B&O
Networking
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
  • 5.2
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5600U
  • 4.2 Ghz
  • AMD Radeon
  • AMD Integrated SoC
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
  • 1
Storage
  • 512 GB
Latest Laptops

    Hp Envy X360 13 Ay1059au 6e0d8pa Laptop