Hp Pavilion 14 Dv1043tu (875q1pa) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Laptop
HP Laptop 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics, FPR, FHD Camera, Metal Body,Backlit KB (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.59 kg), hr0000TU
The starting price for the HP Pavilion 14 dv1043TU 875Q1PA Laptop in India is Rs. 58,990. At Amazon, the HP Pavilion 14 dv1043TU 875Q1PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 57,290. It comes in the following colors: Warm Gold.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.