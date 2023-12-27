 Hp Pavilion 14 Ec0036au (4x802pa) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Pavilion 14 ec0036AU 4X802PA Laptop

HP Pavilion 14 ec0036AU 4X802PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 68,999 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 5500U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion 14 ec0036AU 4X802PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion 14 ec0036AU 4X802PA Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
HPPavilion14-ec0036AU(4X802PA)Laptop(AMDHexaCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_8GB
1/1 HPPavilion14-ec0036AU(4X802PA)Laptop(AMDHexaCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_8GB
Key Specs
₹68,999
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 5500U
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.41 Kg weight (Light-weight)
₹67,600 11% OFF
HP Pavilion 14 ec0036AU 4X802PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Pavilion 14 ec0036AU 4X802PA Laptop in India is Rs. 68,999.  At Amazon, the HP Pavilion 14 ec0036AU 4X802PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 67,600.  It comes in the following colors: Natural Silver.

HP Pavilion Laptop

HP Pavilion Laptop 15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U, 15.6-inch(39.6 cm), FHD, Anti-Glare Display (16 GB/512 GB/AMD Radeon Graphics/Audio by B&O/Backlit KB/Win 11/1.75kg/Fog Blue, 15-eh3102AU
₹75,794 ₹67,600
HP Pavilion 14 11th Gen Intel Core i7 1195G7 14 inch 35 6 cm FHD 16GB DDR4 1TB SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphics FPR Backlit KB Audio by B O Win 11 MSO 2019 Silver 1 41 kg dv1029TU

HP Pavilion 14, 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1195G7, 14-inch (35.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, FPR, Backlit KB, Audio by B&O (Win 11, MSO 2019, Silver, 1.41 kg), dv1029TU
₹100,169 ₹70,990
HP Pavilion Laptop

HP Pavilion Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P 15.6 inch(39.6cm) FHD IPS Laptop(16GB RAM /512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Win 11/MSO 2021/Backlit Keyboard/FPR/B&O/Alexa/Natural Silver) 15-eg3079TU
₹83,705 ₹72,990
Hp Pavilion 14 Ec0036au 4x802pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
  • 3 Cell
Display Details
  • No
  • LED
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 157 ppi
  • Full HD IPS micro-edge BrightView (250 nits Brightness 45% NTSC Color Gamut 157 ppi)
General Information
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 14-ec0036AU (4X802PA)
  • HP
  • Natural Silver
  • 17 Millimeter thickness
  • 325 x 216.6 x 17 mm
  • 1.41 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 64-bit
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 8 GB
  • 1
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Yes
  • Built-in Speakers
  • No
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
Networking
  • 6
  • 5.2
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • 2.1 Ghz
  • AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 5500U
  • AMD Radeon
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Yes
  • Full-size, , Natural Silver keyboard
  • No
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
  • 1
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Hp Pavilion 14 Ec0036au 4x802pa Laptop