Hp Pavilion Aero 13 Be2048au (7s451pa) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Pavilion Aero 13 be2048AU 7S451PA Laptop

HP Pavilion Aero 13 be2048AU 7S451PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 78,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7735U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion Aero 13 be2048AU 7S451PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion Aero 13 be2048AU 7S451PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Natural Silver
1 TB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

HP Pavilion Aero 13-be2048AU (7S451PA) Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the HP Pavilion Aero 13 be2048AU 7S451PA Laptop in India is Rs. 78,990.  It comes in the following colors: Natural Silver. The status of HP Pavilion Aero 13 be2048AU 7S451PA Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

13.3 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7735U

Hp Pavilion Aero 13 Be2048au (7s451pa) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Latest Update

Hp Pavilion Aero 13 Be2048au 7s451pa Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 5/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
6
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Fast Charging Support

    Yes

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1200 Pixels

  • Display Features

    Diagonal WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS Micro-Edge Anti-Glare 400 Nits 100% sRGB

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Brightness

    400 nits

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)

  • Weight

    1.58 Kg weight

  • Colour

    Natural Silver

  • Brand

    HP

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    297.6 x 209 x 16.9 mm

  • Model

    13-be2048AU (7S451PA)

  • Thickness

    16.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • RAM speed

    3200 Mhz

  • Expandable Memory

    16 GB

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR5

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone

  • Audio Solution

    Audio by B&O

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.2

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Processor

    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7735U

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon

  • Number Of Cores

    8

  • Chipset

    AMD Integrated SoC

  • Clockspeed

    4.7 Ghz

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    HP Imagepad With Multi-Touch Gesture Support; Precision Touchpad Support

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Keyboard

    Full-Size, , Natural Silver Keyboard

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane

    Go to Laptop Recommender