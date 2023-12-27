 Hp Pavilion Touchsmart 14 X360 14 Dh0101tu (6zf27pa) Laptop (core I3 8th Gen/4 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Pavilion TouchSmart 14 X360 14 dh0101tu 6ZF27PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 45,990 in India with Intel Core i3-8145U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion TouchSmart 14 X360 14 dh0101tu 6ZF27PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion TouchSmart 14 X360 14 dh0101tu 6ZF27PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Key Specs
₹45,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i3-8145U (8th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.59 Kg weight
₹39,990 37% OFF
HP Pavilion TouchSmart 14 X360 14 dh0101tu 6ZF27PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Pavilion TouchSmart 14 X360 14 dh0101tu 6ZF27PA Laptop in India is Rs. 45,990.  At Amazon, the HP Pavilion TouchSmart 14 X360 14 dh0101tu 6ZF27PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 39,990.  It comes in the following colors: Natural Silver. ...Read More

Hp Pavilion Touchsmart 14 X360 14 Dh0101tu 6zf27pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    41 W AC Adapter V

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

Display Details

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Features

    Diagonal FHD IPS Anti-glare Micro-edge WLED-Backlit Touch Screen Display

  • Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

General Information

  • Weight

    1.59 Kg weight

  • Model

    x360 14-dh0101tu (6ZF27PA)

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Thickness

    19.7 Millimeter thickness

  • Brand

    HP

  • Colour

    Natural Silver

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    324 x 222.9 x 19.7 mm

Memory

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

  • Memory Layout

    1x4 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    1

Multimedia

  • Sound Technologies

    HP Audio Boost

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Audio Solution

    Bang & Olufsen Play

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

Networking

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

Others

  • Lockport

    No

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Performance

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-8145U (8th Gen)

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD 620

  • Clockspeed

    2.1 Ghz

Peripherals

  • Keyboard

    Full-size island-style ash silver keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support; Precision Touchpad Support

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

Ports

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

Storage

  • SSD Capacity

    256 GB
    Hp Pavilion Touchsmart 14 X360 14 Dh0101tu 6zf27pa Laptop