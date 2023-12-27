 Hp Victus 15 Fa0555tx (805x2pa) Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Victus 15 fa0555TX 805X2PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 71,990 in India with Intel Core i5-12450H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Victus 15 fa0555TX 805X2PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Victus 15 fa0555TX 805X2PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
Key Specs
₹71,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-12450H (12th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.29 Kg weight
HP Victus 15 fa0555TX 805X2PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Victus 15 fa0555TX 805X2PA Laptop in India is Rs. 71,990.  At Amazon, the HP Victus 15 fa0555TX 805X2PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 67,990.  It comes in the following colors: Performance Blue.

Hp Victus 15 Fa0555tx 805x2pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    200 W

Display Details

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Brightness

    250 nits

  • Display Features

    Diagonal FHD (1920 x 1080) 144 Hz 9 ms response time IPS micro-edge anti-glare 250 nits 45% NTSC

General Information

  • Model

    15-fa0555TX (805X2PA)

  • Thickness

    23.5 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    2.29 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Colour

    Performance Blue

  • Brand

    HP

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    357.9 x 255 x 23.5 mm

Memory

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Memory Layout

    2*8 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    3200 Mhz

Multimedia

  • Audio Solution

    Audio By B&O

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Sound Technologies

    HP Audio Boost

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

Networking

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

Others

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Warranty

    1 Year

Performance

  • Chipset

    Intel Integrated SoC

  • Clockspeed

    4.2 Ghz

  • Graphics Memory

    4 GB

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-12450H (12th Gen)

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

  • Number Of Cores

    8

Peripherals

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Hp Imagepad

  • Keyboard

    Full-Size, , Performance Blue Keyboard With Numeric Keypad

Ports

  • VGA Port

    No

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

Storage

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB
