Hp Victus 15 Fa1060tx (81h47pa) Laptop (core I5 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Victus 15 fa1060TX 81H47PA Laptop

HP Victus 15 fa1060TX 81H47PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 69,990 in India with Intel Core i5-13500H (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Victus 15 fa1060TX 81H47PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Victus 15 fa1060TX 81H47PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Performance Blue
512 GB
HP Victus 15-fa1060TX (81H47PA) Laptop (Core I5 13th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/6 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the HP Victus 15 fa1060TX 81H47PA Laptop in India is Rs. 69,990.  It comes in the following colors: Performance Blue. The status of HP Victus 15 fa1060TX 81H47PA Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i5-13500H

Hp Victus 15 Fa1060tx 81h47pa Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 2/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
4
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Power Supply

    200 W

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Brightness

    250 nits

  • Display Features

    Diagonal FHD (1920 x 1080) 144 Hz 9 ms response time IPS micro-edge anti-glare 250 nits 45% NTSC

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Weight

    2.29 Kg weight

  • Colour

    Performance Blue

  • Brand

    HP

  • Model

    15-fa1060TX (81H47PA)

  • Thickness

    23.5 Millimeter thickness

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    357.9 x 255 x 23.5 mm

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Memory Layout

    2*8 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • RAM speed

    3200 Mhz

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Sound Technologies

    HP Audio Boost

  • Audio Solution

    Audio By B&O

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-13500H (13th Gen)

  • Graphics Memory

    6 GB

  • Clockspeed

    4.7 Ghz

  • Number Of Cores

    12

  • Chipset

    Intel Integrated SoC

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Keyboard

    Full-Size, , Performance Blue Keyboard With Numeric Keypad

  • Pointing Device

    Hp Imagepad

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

