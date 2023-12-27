Hp Victus 15 Fb0121ax (81h55pa) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Smart Choice Victus Gaming Laptop
HP [Smart Choice] Victus Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 15.6 "(39.6 cm) FHD IPS (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon RX 6500M Graphics(4GB GDDR6)/144Hz/9ms Response time/Backlit KB/B&O/Win 11),15-fb0777AX
The starting price for the HP Victus 15 fb0121AX 81H55PA Laptop in India is Rs. 52,798. At Amazon, the HP Victus 15 fb0121AX 81H55PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 51,990. It comes in the following colors: Mica Silver.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.