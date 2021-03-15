 Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507NUR LP082W Laptop Price in India (11 October, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews | asus Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 15 Mar 2021

Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507NUR LP082W Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507NUR LP082W Laptop is a laptop, available price is Rs 72,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7435HS Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507NUR LP082W Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507NUR LP082W Laptop now with free delivery.
512 GB

Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507NUR-LP082W Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/6 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507NUR LP082W Laptop in India is Rs. 72,990 . It comes in the following colors: â€ŽMecha Gray. The status of Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507NUR LP082W Laptop is Available. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Processor

AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7435HS

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Capacity

16 GB

Asus Tuf Gaming A15 Fa507nur Lp082w Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Latest Update

Asus Tuf Gaming A15 Fa507nur Lp082w Laptop Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
10
Display
8
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Display Features

    FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 144Hz 250 Nits Brightness

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Brightness

    250 nits

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Launch Date

    March 15, 2021

  • Weight

    2.20 Kg weight

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Model

    FA507NUR-LP082W

  • Colour

    â€ŽMecha Gray

  • RAM type

    DDR5

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • RAM speed

    4800 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Audio Solution

    Dolby Atmos

  • Microphone Type

    Built-In Array Microphone

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    2-Speaker System

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    Yes

  • Number of Cores

    8

  • Clock-speed

    3.1 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050

  • Graphics Memory

    6 GB

  • Processor

    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7435HS

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Keyboard

    Chiclet Keyboard 1-Zone RGB

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB Type C

    2

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Last updated date: 07 October 2024
Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507NUR LP082W Laptop

