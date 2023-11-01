 Hp Zbook Studio X360 G5 (5ul54pa) Laptop (xenon Hexa Core E/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 5UL54PA Laptop

HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 5UL54PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 341,440 in India with Intel Xenon Hexa Core E-2186M Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 5UL54PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 5UL54PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Key Specs
₹341,440
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Xenon Hexa Core E-2186M
512 GB
Windows 10 Professional
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.26 Kg weight
HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 5UL54PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 5UL54PA Laptop in India is Rs. 341,440.  At Amazon, the HP ZBook Studio X360 ...Read More

The starting price for the HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 5UL54PA Laptop in India is Rs. 341,440.  At Amazon, the HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 5UL54PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 374,088.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

Hp Zbook Studio X360 G5 5ul54pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Po
Display Details
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • Diagonal FHD IPS eDP LED-Backlit Touch Screen with Corning Gorilla Display
  • LED
  • Yes
  • 141 ppi
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
General Information
  • 2.26 Kg weight
  • 18.7 Millimeter thickness
  • 360 x 254 x 18.7 mm
  • Silver
  • Windows 10 Professional
  • HP
  • x360 G5 (5UL54PA)
  • 64-bit
Memory
  • 1
  • 16 GB
  • 2666 Mhz
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • HP World Facing Microphone supporting HP Noise Reduction Software
  • Bang & Olufsen Play
  • Yes
  • No
  • HD Audio Solution
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
Networking
  • 5
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5.0
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
Others
  • No
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 2.9 Ghz
  • Intel Xenon Hexa Core E-2186M
  • 4 GB
  • NVIDIA Quadro P1000
Peripherals
  • HP Collaboration Keyboard, full-size, spill-resistant, , with drain and DuraKeys, clickpad with image sensor and glass surface, multi-touch gestures and taps enabled
  • Image sensor touchpad with on/off button, two-way scroll, gestures, three buttons
  • Yes
  • Yes
Ports
  • 2
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Hp Zbook Studio X360 G5 5ul54pa Laptop