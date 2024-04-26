 Huawei Matepad Pro 13.2 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। huawei Tablet
Huawei MatePad Pro 13 2 is a HarmonyOS tablet, speculated price is Rs 58,590 in India with Octa core (2.62 GHz, Single core, Cortex A720 + 2.15 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A720 + 1.53 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor and 12 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 26 April 2024
HuaweiMatePadPro13.2_Capacity_10100mAh
HuaweiMatePadPro13.2_RAM_12GB
HuaweiMatePadPro13.2_ScreenSize_13.2inches(33.53cm)
Key Specs
₹58,590 (speculated)
13.2 inches (33.53 cm)
Octa core (2.62 GHz, Single core, Cortex A720 + 2.15 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A720 + 1.53 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
HarmonyOS
12 GB
580 grams
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Huawei MatePad Pro 13 2 Price in India

The starting price for the Huawei MatePad Pro 13 2 in India is Rs. 58,590.  This is the Huawei MatePad Pro 13 2 base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 1B.

Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2

(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Green, White
Upcoming

Huawei MatePad T8
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Deepsea Blue
₹15,990
Check Details
Huawei Matepad Pro 13 2 Huawei Matepad T8
Huawei MatePad T8 LTE
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Deepsea Blue
₹17,990
Check Details
Huawei Matepad Pro 13 2 Huawei Matepad T8 Lte
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Champagne Gold
₹20,990
Check Details
Huawei Matepad Pro 13 2 Huawei Mediapad M5 Lite
Huawei MediaPad T5
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Black
₹14,990
Check Details
Huawei Matepad Pro 13 2 Huawei Mediapad T5
Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Black
₹49,990
Check Details
Huawei Matepad Pro 13 2 Huawei Matepad Pro 11 2024
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹58,999
Check Details
Huawei Matepad Pro 13 2 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
Apple iPad Mini 7
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹64,990
Check Details
Huawei Matepad Pro 13 2 Apple Ipad Mini 7
Apple iPad Pro 10 5 2017 WiFi Cellular 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹61,400
Check Details
Huawei Matepad Pro 13 2 Apple Ipad Pro 10 5 2017 Wifi Cellular 64gb

Huawei Matepad Pro 13 2 Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    10100 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 88W: 85 % in 40 minutes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Weight

    580 grams

  • Height

    289.1 mm

  • Colours

    Black, Green, White

  • Width

    196.1 mm

  • Thickness

    5.5 mm

  • Pixel Density

    262 ppi

  • Display Colour

    1B

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1920 x 2880 pixels

  • Screen Size

    13.2 inches (33.53 cm)

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    91.69 %

  • Resolution

    16 MP Front Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Brand

    Huawei

  • Operating System

    HarmonyOS

  • Model

    MatePad Pro 13.2

  • Launch Date

    April 26, 2024 (Expected)

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    13 MP + 8 MP Dual Primary Cameras

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Filters Touch to focus

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: 3GP, AAC, AMR, FLAC, MIDI, MP3, MP4, OGG

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Chipset

    HiSilicon Kirin 9000S

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.62 GHz, Single core, Cortex A720 + 2.15 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A720 + 1.53 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

  • Graphics

    Maleoon 910

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Games

    Yes

  • Other Facilities

    World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Email

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML

  • Phone Book

    No

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB
Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Huawei MatePad Pro 13 2 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Huawei Matepad Pro 13 2