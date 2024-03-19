 Huawei Mediapad T5 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। huawei Tablet
Huawei MediaPad T5

Huawei MediaPad T5 is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) tablet, available price is Rs 14,990 in India with Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Huawei MediaPad T5 from HT Tech. Buy Huawei MediaPad T5 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹14,990
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Android v8.0 (Oreo)
5100 mAh
2 GB
460 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Huawei MediaPad T5 Price in India

The starting price for the Huawei MediaPad T5 in India is Rs. 14,990.  This is the Huawei MediaPad T5 base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Champagne Gold.

Huawei MediaPad T5

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black, Champagne Gold
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Huawei Mediapad T5 Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.1" (25.65 cm)

  • Battery

    5100 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Capacity

    5100 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Sensor

    CMOS

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Width

    164 mm

  • Weight

    460 grams

  • Thickness

    7.8 mm

  • Colours

    Black, Champagne Gold

  • Height

    243 mm

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    74.48 %

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Model

    MediaPad T5

  • Operating System

    Android v8.0 (Oreo)

  • Custom UI

    EMUI

  • Brand

    Huawei

  • Launch Date

    July 10, 2019 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-T830 MP2

  • Chipset

    HiSilicon Kirin 659

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

  • Camera

    5 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB
Latest Tablets

    Huawei Mediapad T5