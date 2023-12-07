I Kall K575 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

I Kall K575 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 4,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6739 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on I Kall K575 from HT Tech. Buy I Kall K575 now with free delivery.
32 GB
Key Specs
RAM
2 GB
Display
5 inches
Battery
3000 mAh
Rear Camera
13 MP
I Kall K575 Price in India
The starting price for the I Kall K575 in India is Rs. 4,499. This is the I Kall K575 base model with 32 GB of internal storage.