 I Kall K575 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
IKallK575_Display_5inches(12.7cm)
IKallK575_FrontCamera_5MP
IKallK575_RAM_2GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39521/heroimage/159894-v1-i-kall-k575-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_IKallK575_3
Release date : 07 Dec 2023

I Kall K575

I Kall K575 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 4,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6739 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on I Kall K575 from HT Tech. Buy I Kall K575 now with free delivery.
32 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

RAM

2 GB

Display

5 inches

Battery

3000 mAh

Rear Camera

13 MP

I Kall K575 Price in India

The starting price for the I Kall K575 in India is Rs. 4,499.  This is the I Kall K575 base model with 32 GB of internal storage.

I Kall K575

2 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage, 5 inches Display Size
Out of Stock

More from I Kall

I Kall K800
  • Blue
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
₹4,199
Check Details
I Kall K575 I Kall K800

I Kall K200
  • Golden
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
₹3,999
Check Details
I Kall K575 I Kall K200

I Kall K350 Pro
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
₹4,999
Check Details
I Kall K575 I Kall K350 Pro

I Kall K325
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
₹5,039
Check Details
I Kall K575 I Kall K325
I Kall Mobiles

I Kall K575 Competitors

Nokia 215 4G 2024
  • Black
  • 64 MB RAM
  • 128 MB Storage
₹5,250
Check Details
I Kall K575 Nokia 215 4g 2024

Nokia 5310 2024
  • Black Red
  • 8 MB RAM
  • 16 MB Storage
₹3,999
Check Details
I Kall K575 Nokia 5310 2024

Nokia 6310 2024
  • Black
  • 8 MB RAM
  • 16 MB Storage
₹3,999
Check Details
I Kall K575 Nokia 6310 2024

Lenovo A1000
  • Black
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
₹4,300
Check Details
I Kall K575 Lenovo A1000

I Kall K575 Full Specifications

  • Display

    5 inches (12.7 cm)

  • Rear Camera

    13 MP

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Battery

    3000 mAh

  • Processor

    MediaTek MT6739

  • Front Camera

    5 MP

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    3000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Pixel Density

    195 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    5 inches (12.7 cm)

  • Resolution

    480x850 px

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Launch Date

    December 7, 2023 (Official)

  • Brand

    I Kall

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Resolution

    13 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Architecture

    32 bit

  • Fabrication

    28 nm

  • CPU

    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8100

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT6739

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.

Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped

Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
Tech Videos

Mobiles News

Samsung Galaxy F55 vs Vivo V30e: Check out which smartphone is best under Rs.30000

Samsung Galaxy F55 vs Vivo V30e: Check out which smartphone is best under Rs.30000

09 Jun 2024
iPhone 16 launch leaks roundup: Display, camera and performance upgrades expected in 2024 release

iPhone 16 launch roundup: Display, camera and performance- What to expect in 2024

09 Jun 2024
Lava Yuva 5G vs Poco M6 5G: Check out which smartphone is a better buy under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000

Lava Yuva 5G vs Poco M6 5G: Check out which smartphone is a better buy under 10,000

09 Jun 2024
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone enters development stage

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone enters development stage: Here’s what to expect- Camera, processor and more

09 Jun 2024
iPhone 15 users, Apple has a ‘good news’: Now you can use the iPhone for 5 years- Details

iPhone 15 users, Apple has a ‘good news’: Now you can use the iPhone for 5 years- Details

08 Jun 2024
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

Last updated date: 09 June 2024
Home Mobiles in India I Kall Mobile I Kall K575

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Realme GT 6T

Fluid Silver, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹30,999
Check Details

IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM

Tornado Green, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Realme Flip

8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, 6.67 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check Details

OPPO Find N3

Red Cliff Danxia, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage
₹145,399
Check Details

Vivo Y100i 5G

Black, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage
₹18,890
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

Realme Narzo N65 5G

Amber Gold, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹11,499
Check Details

Realme GT 6T

Fluid Silver, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹30,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G

Apricot Crush, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹28,900
₹34,990
Buy Now

IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM

Tornado Green, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 09 June 2024
Home Mobiles in India I Kall Mobile I Kall K575

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    I Kall K575