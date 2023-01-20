 Nokia 2660 Flip Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia 2660 Flip

    Nokia 2660 Flip is a phone, available price is Rs 4,499 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Single core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1450 mAh Battery and 128 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 2660 Flip from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 2660 Flip now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37959/heroimage/151722-v1-nokia-2660-flip-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37959/images/Design/151722-v1-nokia-2660-flip-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37959/images/Design/151722-v1-nokia-2660-flip-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,499
    128 MB
    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    Single core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
    0.3 MP
    1450 mAh
    Nokia Phones Prices in India

    Nokia mobiles price in India starts from Rs.981. HT Tech has 190 Nokia mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Nokia 2660 Flip Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1450 mAh
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 1450 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 6.3 Hours(4G) / Up to 12.3 Hours(3G) / Up to 19.6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6.3 Hours(4G) / Up to 12.3 Hours(3G) / Up to 19.6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 482 Hours(4G) / Up to 523 Hours(3G) / Up to 482 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 482 Hours(4G) / Up to 523 Hours(3G) / Up to 482 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    Design
    • 108 mm
    • 55 mm
    • Black, Blue, Red
    • 18.9 mm
    • 123 grams
    Display
    • TFT
    • 143 ppi
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 40.87 %
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • August 30, 2022 (Official)
    • Nokia
    • 2660 Flip
    Multimedia
    • Music ringtones, Vibration
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Single core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 48 MB
    • 22 nm
    • Unisoc T107
    • 32 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    • Yes, HTML
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 128 MB
    Nokia 2660 Flip