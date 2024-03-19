 Iball Bio Mate Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। iball Tablet
IBall Bio Mate is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) tablet, available price is Rs 5,700 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IBall Bio Mate from HT Tech. Buy IBall Bio Mate now with free delivery.
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹5,700
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
1 GB
IBall Bio Mate Price in India

The starting price for the IBall Bio Mate in India is Rs. 5,700.  This is the IBall Bio Mate base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Cobalt Brown.

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Cobalt Brown
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Iball Bio Mate Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    4300 mAh

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Flash

    No

  • Colours

    Cobalt Brown

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Protection

    No

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Brand

    iBall

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Launch Date

    June 2, 2016 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Operating System

    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)

  • Model

    Bio-Mate

  • Fm Radio

    Yes, Recording option

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Recording option

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Micro

  • SIM 2

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Graphics

    Mali-400 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 4.4 GB
IBall Bio Mate News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

    Iball Bio Mate