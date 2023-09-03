 Lenovo Tab M8 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab M8

Lenovo Tab M8 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 7,299 in India with Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab M8 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab M8 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
Key Specs
₹7,299
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v9.0 (Pie)
5100 mAh
2 GB
305 grams
Lenovo Tab M8 Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M8 in India is Rs. 7,299.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Tab M8 can be purchased for Rs. 6,980.  This is the Lenovo Tab M8 base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey and Platinum Grey. ...Read More

Lenovo Tab M8 Full Specifications

  • Battery

    5100 mAh

  • Display

    8.0" (20.32 cm)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    5100 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Height

    199.1 mm

  • Thickness

    8.1 mm

  • Colours

    Iron Grey, Platinum Grey

  • Width

    121.8 mm

  • Weight

    305 grams

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    76.79 %

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    Tab M8

  • Also Known As

    Lenovo Tab M8 (2nd Gen)

  • Launch Date

    February 19, 2020 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8300

  • Processor

    Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio A22

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Lenovo Tab M8