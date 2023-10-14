Lenovo Ideapad 3 15ada05 (81w10058in) Laptop (amd Dual Core Ryzen 3/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 3 15ADA05 81W10058IN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 3 15ADA05 81W10058IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 33,990 in India with AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 3 15ADA05 81W10058IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 3 15ADA05 81W10058IN Laptop now with free delivery.