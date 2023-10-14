Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 (82hu00cnin) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 82HU00CNIN Laptop in India is Rs. 77,900. It comes in the following colors: Graphite Grey. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 82HU00CNIN Laptop in India is Rs. 77,900. It comes in the following colors: Graphite Grey.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.