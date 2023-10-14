Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 (82hu00cnin) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 82HU00CNIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 82HU00CNIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 77,900 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 5500U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 82HU00CNIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 82HU00CNIN Laptop now with free delivery.