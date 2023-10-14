Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Gen 6 (82k201unin) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Gen 6 82K201UNIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Gen 6 82K201UNIN Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 97,490 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 5800H Processor , 7 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Gen 6 82K201UNIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Gen 6 82K201UNIN Laptop now with free delivery.