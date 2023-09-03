 Lenovo M10 Fhd Rel Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Home Tablets in India Lenovo Tablet Lenovo M10 FHD REL LTE

Lenovo M10 FHD REL LTE

Lenovo M10 FHD REL LTE is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 7000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo M10 FHD REL LTE from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo M10 FHD REL LTE now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
LenovoM10FHDRELLTE_Capacity_7000mAh
LenovoM10FHDRELLTE_Ram_2GB
LenovoM10FHDRELLTE_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35533/heroimage/141759-v1-lenovo-m10-fhd-rel-lte-tablet-large-1.jpg_LenovoM10FHDRELLTE_3
Key Specs
₹14,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v9.0 (Pie)
7000 mAh
2 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lenovo M10 FHD REL LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo M10 FHD REL LTE in India is Rs. 14,999.  This is the Lenovo M10 FHD REL LTE base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Slate Black. ...Read More

Lenovo M10 FHD REL LTE

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Slate Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
50% off

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen| 10.1 Inch (25.65 cm) | 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM| Wi-Fi + LTE, Voice Calling | Full HD Display| Dual Speakers| Octa-Core Processor

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen| 10.1 Inch (25.65 cm) | 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM| Wi-Fi + LTE, Voice Calling | Full HD Display| Dual Speakers| Octa-Core Processor (Storm Grey)
₹30,000 ₹14,899
Buy Now
54% off

Lenovo M10 FHD Plus (2nd Gen)

Lenovo M10 FHD Plus (2nd Gen) (10.3 inch, 4 GB, 128 GB, Wi-Fi), Platinum Grey with Kids Mode with Parental Control, Posture Alert,Dolby Atmos Speakers, Tuv Certified Eye Protection
₹35,000 ₹15,999
Buy Now
50% off

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen)

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen) (10.61 inch (26.94 cm), 4 GB, 128 GB, Wi-Fi & LTE), Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor, 7700 mAH Battery and Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos
₹32,000 ₹15,999
Buy Now

More from Lenovo

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹22,998
Buy Now
Lenovo M10 Fhd Rel Lte Lenovo Tab P12 128gb
50% OFF
Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹15,999 ₹32,000
Buy Now
Lenovo M10 Fhd Rel Lte Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
Lenovo Tab M10 5G
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Abyss Blue
₹19,998
Buy Now
Lenovo M10 Fhd Rel Lte Lenovo Tab M10 5g
45% OFF
Lenovo Tab M9 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Frost Blue
₹10,500 ₹19,000
Buy Now
Lenovo M10 Fhd Rel Lte Lenovo Tab M9 64gb
Lenovo Tablets

Lenovo M10 FHD REL LTE Competitors

59% OFF
Lenovo Tab K10 FHD
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Abyss Blue
₹8,999 ₹22,000
Buy Now
Lenovo M10 Fhd Rel Lte Lenovo Tab K10 Fhd
OPPO Pad Air
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹16,999
Check Details
Lenovo M10 Fhd Rel Lte Oppo Pad Air
Honor Mediapad T3 10 16GB
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Luxurious Gold
₹12,999
Check Details
Lenovo M10 Fhd Rel Lte Honor Mediapad T3 10 16gb
Honor Pad 5
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Glacial Blue
₹8,999
Check Details
Lenovo M10 Fhd Rel Lte Honor Pad 5

Lenovo M10 Fhd Rel Lte Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.1" (25.65 cm)

  • Battery

    7000 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    7000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Colours

    Slate Black

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Model

    M10 FHD REL LTE

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    October 21, 2020 (Official)

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 450

  • Processor

    Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Adreno 506

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Lenovo M10 FHD REL LTE News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Lenovo M10 Fhd Rel Lte