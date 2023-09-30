 Lenovo Tab 4 10 16gb Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Home Tablets in India Lenovo Tablet Lenovo Tab 4 10 16GB LTE

Lenovo Tab 4 10 16GB LTE

Lenovo Tab 4 10 16GB LTE is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) tablet, available price is Rs 14,990 in India with Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab 4 10 16GB LTE from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab 4 10 16GB LTE now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 30 September 2023
LenovoTab41016GBLTE_Capacity_7000mAh
LenovoTab41016GBLTE_RAM_2GB
LenovoTab41016GBLTE_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P30322/heroimage/113046-v1-lenovo-tab-4-10-16gb-lte-tablet-large-1.jpg_LenovoTab41016GBLTE_3
Key Specs
₹14,990
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
2 GB
506 grams
Lenovo Tab 4 10 16GB LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab 4 10 16GB LTE in India is Rs. 14,990.  This is the Lenovo Tab 4 10 16GB LTE base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Slate Black and Polar White.

Lenovo Tab 4 10 16GB LTE

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Slate Black, Polar White
Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen| 10.1 Inch (25.65 cm) | 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM| Wi-Fi + LTE, Voice Calling | Full HD Display| Dual Speakers| Octa-Core Processor

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen| 10.1 Inch (25.65 cm) | 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM| Wi-Fi + LTE, Voice Calling | Full HD Display| Dual Speakers| Octa-Core Processor (Storm Grey)
₹30,000 ₹14,899
Lenovo Tab K10 FHD|10.3 Inch (26.16 cm) |4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM Expandable| Wi-Fi + 4G LTE |Full HD Display |Dual Speaker with Dolby Audio|Color: Abyss Blue

Lenovo Tab K10 FHD|10.3 Inch (26.16 cm) |4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM Expandable| Wi-Fi + 4G LTE |Full HD Display |Dual Speaker with Dolby Audio|Color: Abyss Blue (ZA8R0022IN)
₹32,000 ₹14,999
Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen)

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen) (10.61 inch (26.94 cm), 4 GB, 128 GB, Wi-Fi & LTE), Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor, 7700 mAH Battery and Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos
₹32,000 ₹15,999
Lenovo Tab 4 10 16gb Lte Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    7000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Width

    171 mm

  • Thickness

    8.3 mm

  • Colours

    Slate Black, Polar White

  • Height

    247 mm

  • Weight

    506 grams

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    70.27 %

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Model

    Tab 4 10 16GB LTE

  • Launch Date

    December 7, 2017 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v7.0 (Nougat)

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Graphics

    Adreno 308

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Lenovo Tab 4 10 16GB LTE News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

    Lenovo Tab 4 10 16gb Lte