Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus 64gb Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

 Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus 64gb Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews
Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus 64GB LTE

Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus 64GB LTE is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) tablet, available price is Rs 29,990 in India with Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 7000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus 64GB LTE from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus 64GB LTE now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
LenovoTab410Plus64GBLTE_Capacity_7000mAh
LenovoTab410Plus64GBLTE_RAM_4GB
LenovoTab410Plus64GBLTE_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
Key Specs
₹29,990
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
7000 mAh
4 GB
475 grams
Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus 64GB LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus 64GB LTE in India is Rs. 29,990. This is the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus 64GB LTE base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White.

Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus 64GB LTE

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, White
Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus 64gb Lte Full Specifications

  • Battery

    7000 mAh

  • Display

    10.1" (25.65 cm)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    7000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Settings

    ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Sensor

    CMOS image sensor

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Weight

    475 grams

  • Height

    173 mm

  • Thickness

    7 mm

  • Width

    247 mm

  • Colours

    Black, White

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    69.46 %

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Model

    Tab 4 10 Plus 64GB LTE

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Launch Date

    September 14, 2017 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Operating System

    Android v7.0 (Nougat)

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Adreno 506

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Front

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

    Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus 64gb Lte