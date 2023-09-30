Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus 64gb Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus 64GB LTE
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Aurora Black, Sparkling White
The starting price for the Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus 64GB LTE in India is Rs. 14,449. This is the Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus 64GB LTE base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Aurora Black and Sparkling White. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.