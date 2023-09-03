 Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM.
8
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
LenovoTabM10FHDPlus_Capacity_5000mAh
LenovoTabM10FHDPlus_Ram_2GB
LenovoTabM10FHDPlus_ScreenSize_10.3inches(26.16cm)
Key Specs
₹14,999
10.3 inches (26.16 cm)
Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v9.0 (Pie)
5000 mAh
2 GB
460 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus in India is Rs. 14,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey and Platinum Grey.

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Iron Grey, Platinum Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
50% off

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus(3rd Gen)| 10.61 Inch, 2K Display| 4 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| Wi-Fi| Snapdragon Processor| 7700 mAH Battery| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos| TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certified
₹28,000 ₹13,999
Buy Now
50% off

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus(3rd Gen)| 10.61 Inch, 2K Display| 6 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| Wi-Fi| Snapdragon Processor| 7700 mAH Battery| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos| TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certified
₹32,000 ₹15,999
Buy Now
50% off

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen) (10.61 inch (26.94 cm), 4 GB, 128 GB, Wi-Fi & LTE), Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor, 7700 mAH Battery and Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos
₹32,000 ₹15,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus Full Specifications

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Display

    10.3" (26.16 cm)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Height

    244.2 mm

  • Weight

    460 grams

  • Thickness

    8.2 mm

  • Colours

    Iron Grey, Platinum Grey

  • Width

    153.3 mm

  • Pixel Density

    220 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    82.46 %

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    10.3 inches (26.16 cm)

  • Launch Date

    March 15, 2021 (Official)

  • Model

    Tab M10 FHD Plus

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Processor

    Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio P22T

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8320

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
Latest Tablets

    Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus