Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus now with free delivery.