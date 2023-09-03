 Lenovo Tab M10 Hd (2nd Gen) Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen LTE

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen LTE is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen LTE from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen LTE now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
LenovoTabM10HD(2ndGen)LTE_Capacity_5000mAh
LenovoTabM10HD(2ndGen)LTE_RAM_2GB
Key Specs
₹13,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Android v10 (Q)
5000 mAh
2 GB
420 grams
Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen LTE in India is Rs. 13,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen LTE base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey and Platinum Grey.

Lenovo Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen) LTE

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Iron Grey, Platinum Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 2nd Gen Lte Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.1" (25.65 cm)

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Weight

    420 grams

  • Colours

    Iron Grey, Platinum Grey

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Model

    Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen) LTE

  • Launch Date

    June 3, 2021 (Official)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio P22T

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8320

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen LTE News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

    Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 2nd Gen Lte