Lenovo V15 (82c500wuih) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/4 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V15 82C500WUIH Laptop Lenovo V15 82C500WUIH Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 40,699 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V15 82C500WUIH Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V15 82C500WUIH Laptop now with free delivery.