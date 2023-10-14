Lenovo Yoga 6 13abr8 (83b2005tin) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Yoga 6 13ABR8 83B2005TIN Laptop Lenovo Yoga 6 13ABR8 83B2005TIN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 77,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 7530U Processor , 12 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Yoga 6 13ABR8 83B2005TIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Yoga 6 13ABR8 83B2005TIN Laptop now with free delivery.