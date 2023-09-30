 Lenovo Yoga Book Android Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Yoga Book Android

Lenovo Yoga Book Android is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) tablet, available price is Rs 44,990 in India with Quad core, 2.4 GHz Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Yoga Book Android from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Yoga Book Android now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 30 September 2023
LenovoYogaBookAndroid_Capacity_8500mAh
LenovoYogaBookAndroid_RAM_4GB
LenovoYogaBookAndroid_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P29886/heroimage/lenovo-yoga-book-android-tablet-large-1.jpg_LenovoYogaBookAndroid_3
Key Specs
₹44,990
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core, 2.4 GHz
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
4 GB
690 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lenovo Yoga Book Android Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Yoga Book Android in India is Rs. 44,990. This is the Lenovo Yoga Book Android base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Carbon Black and Champagne Gold.

Lenovo Yoga Book Android

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Carbon Black, Champagne Gold
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Lenovo Yoga Book Android Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    8500 mAh

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Flash

    No

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Colours

    Carbon Black, Champagne Gold

  • Weight

    690 grams

  • Height

    170.8 mm

  • Thickness

    9.6 mm

  • Width

    256.6 mm

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    67.72 %

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Launch Date

    December 25, 2016 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    Yoga Book Android

  • Operating System

    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • FM Radio

    No

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1800(band 9) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Chipset

    Intel Atom x5-Z8550

  • Graphics

    Intel HD Graphics

  • Processor

    Quad core, 2.4 GHz

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
Lenovo Yoga Book Android News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

Latest Tablets

    Lenovo Yoga Book Android