Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro 64gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro 64GB

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro 64GB is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) tablet, available price is Rs 39,999 in India with Quad core, 2.24 GHz Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro 64GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 30 September 2023
LenovoYogaTab3Pro64GB_Capacity_10200mAh
LenovoYogaTab3Pro64GB_Ram_4GB
LenovoYogaTab3Pro64GB_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P31218/heroimage/lenovo-yoga-tab-3-pro-64gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_LenovoYogaTab3Pro64GB_3
Key Specs
₹39,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core, 2.24 GHz
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
4 GB
665 grams
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro 64GB Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro 64GB in India is Rs. 39,999.  This is the Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro 64GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Grey. ...Read More

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro 64GB

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, Grey
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro 64gb Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    10200 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Flash

    No

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Colours

    Black, Grey

  • Height

    247 mm

  • Width

    179 mm

  • Weight

    665 grams

  • Thickness

    4.6 mm

  • Screen Protection

    No

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    67.13 %

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Resolution

    1600 x 2560 pixels

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    299 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Model

    Yoga Tab 3 Pro 64GB

  • Launch Date

    October 14, 2017 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1800(band 9) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 800 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Quad core, 2.24 GHz

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Chipset

    Intel Atom x5-Z8500

  • Graphics

    Intel HD Graphics

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
