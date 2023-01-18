 Micromax Bolt Supreme Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Bolt Supreme

    Micromax Bolt Supreme is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 3,199 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1200 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Bolt Supreme from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Bolt Supreme now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹3,199
    4 GB
    3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    2 MP
    0.3 MP
    1200 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Micromax Bolt Supreme Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 216 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 216 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 13 Hours(2G)
    • 1200 mAh
    • Up to 13 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • No
    • No
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • No
    Design
    • Grey
    Display
    • 165 ppi
    • TFT
    • 320 x 480 pixels
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    General
    • May 20, 2016 (Official)
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Bolt Supreme
    • No
    • No
    • Micromax
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v2.1
    • No
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 512 MB
    • Mali-400 MP
    • Spreadtrum SC7731C
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Micromax Bolt Supreme FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Bolt Supreme in India?

    Micromax Bolt Supreme price in India at 2,099 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731C; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Bolt Supreme?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Bolt Supreme?

    How long does the Micromax Bolt Supreme last?

    What is the Micromax Bolt Supreme Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Bolt Supreme Waterproof?

    View More

    Micromax Bolt Supreme