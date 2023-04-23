 Lava Arc One Price in India (23, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Lava Arc One is a phone, available price is Rs 2,600 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Arc One from HT Tech. Buy Lava Arc One now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 23 April 2023
₹ 2,600
Lava Arc One Price in India

Lava Arc One price in India starts at Rs.2,600. The lowest price of Lava Arc One is Rs.2,600 on amazon.in.

Lava Arc One Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1000 mAh
  • 0.3 MP
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
Battery
  • Up to 3 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 3 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 240 Hours(2G)
  • 1000 mAh
Camera
  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom
  • 640 x 480 Pixels
  • Single
Design
  • White
Display
  • TFT
  • 240 x 320 pixels
  • 167 ppi
  • 262k
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
General
  • Lava
  • Arc One
  • October 16, 2014 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MPEG4
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MPEG4
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wireless FM
  • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • Auto Call Recording
  • Yes, Music Formats: AAC, AMR, MIDI, MP3, WAV
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • SIM1: Mini
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Smart TV Features
  • 0.3 MP
Special Features
  • Yes, WAP
  • Calculator, Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar, Alarm
  • Yes
  • Yes, Limited
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 8 GB
Lava Arc One FAQs

What is the Lava Arc One Battery Capacity?

Lava Arc One has a 1000 mAh battery.

Is Lava Arc One Waterproof?

