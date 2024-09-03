 Apple September event: iPhone 16 series launch and new watches expected, but these devices may have to wait | Mobile News

Apple September event: iPhone 16 series launch and new watches expected, but these devices may have to wait

What products will Apple unveil at its upcoming September 9 event? Will some anticipated devices be missing from the announcement? Here's what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Sep 03 2024, 13:20 IST
iPhone 16 launch: 5 major upgrades to expect at Apple event 2024 ‘Glowtime’ on September 9
Apple September event
1/5 iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus colours: Apple seems to have been experimenting with its colour theory as every year it brings new enhanced colours. With the iPhone 16 launch, the company is expected to introduce new shades of colourways in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and White. Reportedly, the Yellow colour variant is expected to be replaced by a new White colour variant.  (X.com/Apple Hub)
Apple September event
2/5 A18 series chipset and expanded RAM: This year Apple is expected to bring hardware upgrades including the new generation chipset in the standard iPhone 16 models. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will likely be powered by the A18 series chipset that is expected to support higher processing speeds for AI and Machine learning features. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 standard may get an upgrade from 6GB RAM to 8GB RAM which will allow the smartphone to be future-ready for new AI features. (Apple)
Apple September event
3/5 Apple Intelligence: The “Glowtime” event logo gave us the biggest hint for the iPhone 16 launch which is the integration of “Apple Intelligence”. This will include suites of AI features and tools for iPhone 16 users such as AI writing tools, image generation tools, notifications summaries, ChatGPT integration, smarter Siri, and much more. However, all the AI features are expected to be rolled out gradually.  (Shutterstock)
Apple September event
4/5 New Siri:  with iOS 18, Siri is not only getting supercharged with AI-powered capabilities, but it is also getting a new design. The Apple voice assistant is expected to get a new glow design which was also showcased in the Apple event invite. At the iPhone 16 launch, Siri is expected to get a typing prompt feature, onscreen awareness, improved understanding, capabilities of personal understanding, and much more. (AFP)
Apple September event
5/5 Action Button and Capture Button: Another upgrade we can expect during the iPhone 16 launch is that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to get new buttons. The Mute button is expected to be replaced with a new Action Button for easy accessibility of several iPhone features. Additionally, the entire iPhone 16 series is getting a new Capture Button that is expected to support camera functionalities.  (Apple)
Apple September event
Apple September 9 event is likely to showcase new iPhones and Apple Watches, but several products will be absent. (REUTERS)

Apple has scheduled a special event for September 9, according to an official announcement from the company. While speculation points to new iPhones and Apple Watches being revealed, several anticipated products are expected to be missing from the event.

Apple M4 Mac Models

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that Apple is advancing development on its first Macs featuring the M4 chip, which debuted with the latest iPad Pro. The company is anticipated to release new versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac with the M4 chip. While the iMac and MacBook Pro are likely to retain their current designs, the M4 Mac mini might showcase a new, more compact form resembling an Apple TV. However, Apple generally reserves major Mac announcements for October, so the debut of these new Macs might be delayed.

Also read: iPhone 16 launch on September 9: Why Apple event 2024 ‘It's Glowtime' may be first-of-its-kind

Apple AirPods Pro 3

Rumours indicate that Apple is developing the third generation of AirPods Pro, which are expected to include a new design and advanced chips potentially offering health features like hearing tests. Nevertheless, the AirPods Pro 3 are likely to be introduced later in 2025. For the upcoming event, Apple is expected to present two new versions of AirPods 4, replacing the AirPods 2 and 3, alongside the new iPhones.

iPhone SE 4

Apple is reportedly planning a significant update for the iPhone SE. The current third-generation model, released in 2022, maintains the iPhone 8's design, including a Home button and a 4.7-inch LCD screen. The next-generation iPhone SE is rumoured to adopt a design similar to the iPhone 14, featuring Face ID, an OLED display with a notch, and possibly the A18 chip. Despite these updates, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to debut in early 2025, not at the September event.

Also read: Apple event 2024: 8 exciting upgrades in iPhone 16 series that you shouldn't miss

New HomePods

Apple is working on several new HomePod models. Leaked images show a new HomePod that resembles the HomePod 2 but includes an LCD touchscreen on top. Additionally, Apple is exploring a more ambitious HomePod with an 8-inch display running tvOS. However, there are no indications that Apple plans to unveil these new HomePods in September.

More Affordable Apple Vision

Following the launch of the Apple Vision Pro earlier this year, there are speculations about a more affordable model aimed at a broader market. This cheaper version is not expected to be available until late 2025. For now, Apple might use the September event to announce the expansion of Vision Pro to additional countries.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 may launch alongside iPhone 16 at Apple event 2024: Here's what we know so far

Apple September Event Preview

At next week's event, Apple is likely to introduce four new iPhones: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. These new models are expected to feature a physical camera button and larger screens for the Pro versions. All iPhone 16 models will come with the A18 chip and support for Apple Intelligence. The event will also probably highlight the Apple Watch Series 10, featuring a refreshed design, and the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which will receive minor updates. Additionally, new entry-level AirPods and the official release of iOS 18 are anticipated.

First Published Date: 03 Sep, 13:19 IST
