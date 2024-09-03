Apple September event: iPhone 16 series launch and new watches expected, but these devices may have to wait

Apple has scheduled a special event for September 9, according to an official announcement from the company. While speculation points to new iPhones and Apple Watches being revealed, several anticipated products are expected to be missing from the event.

Apple M4 Mac Models

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that Apple is advancing development on its first Macs featuring the M4 chip, which debuted with the latest iPad Pro. The company is anticipated to release new versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac with the M4 chip. While the iMac and MacBook Pro are likely to retain their current designs, the M4 Mac mini might showcase a new, more compact form resembling an Apple TV. However, Apple generally reserves major Mac announcements for October, so the debut of these new Macs might be delayed.

Apple AirPods Pro 3

Rumours indicate that Apple is developing the third generation of AirPods Pro, which are expected to include a new design and advanced chips potentially offering health features like hearing tests. Nevertheless, the AirPods Pro 3 are likely to be introduced later in 2025. For the upcoming event, Apple is expected to present two new versions of AirPods 4, replacing the AirPods 2 and 3, alongside the new iPhones.

iPhone SE 4

Apple is reportedly planning a significant update for the iPhone SE. The current third-generation model, released in 2022, maintains the iPhone 8's design, including a Home button and a 4.7-inch LCD screen. The next-generation iPhone SE is rumoured to adopt a design similar to the iPhone 14, featuring Face ID, an OLED display with a notch, and possibly the A18 chip. Despite these updates, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to debut in early 2025, not at the September event.

New HomePods

Apple is working on several new HomePod models. Leaked images show a new HomePod that resembles the HomePod 2 but includes an LCD touchscreen on top. Additionally, Apple is exploring a more ambitious HomePod with an 8-inch display running tvOS. However, there are no indications that Apple plans to unveil these new HomePods in September.

More Affordable Apple Vision

Following the launch of the Apple Vision Pro earlier this year, there are speculations about a more affordable model aimed at a broader market. This cheaper version is not expected to be available until late 2025. For now, Apple might use the September event to announce the expansion of Vision Pro to additional countries.

Apple September Event Preview

At next week's event, Apple is likely to introduce four new iPhones: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. These new models are expected to feature a physical camera button and larger screens for the Pro versions. All iPhone 16 models will come with the A18 chip and support for Apple Intelligence. The event will also probably highlight the Apple Watch Series 10, featuring a refreshed design, and the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which will receive minor updates. Additionally, new entry-level AirPods and the official release of iOS 18 are anticipated.