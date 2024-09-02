 Apple event 2024: 8 exciting upgrades in iPhone 16 series that you shouldn’t miss | Mobile News

Apple event 2024: 8 exciting upgrades in iPhone 16 series that you shouldn’t miss

Apple is set to reveal the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series next week. Here are eight major upgrades to expect from the new lineup.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 02 2024, 13:56 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 launch: 5 major upgrades to expect at Apple event 2024 ‘Glowtime’ on September 9
Apple event 2024
1/5 iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus colours: Apple seems to have been experimenting with its colour theory as every year it brings new enhanced colours. With the iPhone 16 launch, the company is expected to introduce new shades of colourways in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and White. Reportedly, the Yellow colour variant is expected to be replaced by a new White colour variant.  (X.com/Apple Hub)
Apple event 2024
2/5 A18 series chipset and expanded RAM: This year Apple is expected to bring hardware upgrades including the new generation chipset in the standard iPhone 16 models. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will likely be powered by the A18 series chipset that is expected to support higher processing speeds for AI and Machine learning features. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 standard may get an upgrade from 6GB RAM to 8GB RAM which will allow the smartphone to be future-ready for new AI features. (Apple)
Apple event 2024
3/5 Apple Intelligence: The “Glowtime” event logo gave us the biggest hint for the iPhone 16 launch which is the integration of “Apple Intelligence”. This will include suites of AI features and tools for iPhone 16 users such as AI writing tools, image generation tools, notifications summaries, ChatGPT integration, smarter Siri, and much more. However, all the AI features are expected to be rolled out gradually.  (Shutterstock)
Apple event 2024
4/5 New Siri:  with iOS 18, Siri is not only getting supercharged with AI-powered capabilities, but it is also getting a new design. The Apple voice assistant is expected to get a new glow design which was also showcased in the Apple event invite. At the iPhone 16 launch, Siri is expected to get a typing prompt feature, onscreen awareness, improved understanding, capabilities of personal understanding, and much more. (AFP)
Apple event 2024
5/5 Action Button and Capture Button: Another upgrade we can expect during the iPhone 16 launch is that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to get new buttons. The Mute button is expected to be replaced with a new Action Button for easy accessibility of several iPhone features. Additionally, the entire iPhone 16 series is getting a new Capture Button that is expected to support camera functionalities.  (Apple)
Apple event 2024
icon View all Images
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 16 lineup next week with anticipated significant updates and exciting new features. (Apple)

Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 16 series in the upcoming week and the anticipation among fans is so high. The tech giant will likely introduce four models at the September launch event: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Alongside these devices, Apple is also expected to release the Apple Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods 4. The new iPhone 16 series is rumoured to include several significant upgrades. Here's what to expect:

1. Titanium Finish

Rumours suggest Apple will use an enhanced titanium chassis for the iPhone 16 Pro models. This update aims to give the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max a more refined appearance compared to earlier versions.

More about Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.2 inches Display Size
₹82,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Expected differences and which one may be the value buy

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. Larger Displays

Reports indicate that the iPhone 16 Pro models will feature larger screens. The iPhone 16 Pro is anticipated to have a 6.27-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to include a 6.86-inch screen. This is a boost over the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays on the iPhone 15 Pro versions.

3. Dedicated Capture Button

All iPhone 16 models will likely include a new capture button for taking photos and videos. This button will enable various functions such as zooming, focusing, and recording with different pressure levels.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro to get this new titanium colour option, new leak shows what it may look like - All details

4. Vertical Camera Layout

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may feature a new vertical camera layout with a pill-shaped module. This setup is expected to support Spatial Video recording, a feature currently available only on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

5. Longer Battery Life

Leaks suggest that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max will come with larger batteries. The iPhone 16 might see a 6% increase in battery size compared to the iPhone 15, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max could experience a 5% increase. The iPhone 16 Pro may also have a 9% larger battery.

Also read: Apple to Introduce 6 new AI features with iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models at It's Glowtime event

6. New Chipset

All four iPhone 16 models are likely to feature Apple's new A18 Pro chip. The non-Pro versions will use the A18 chipset, while the Pro models will include the A18 Pro chipset, enhancing AI and processing capabilities.

7. New Colour Options

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumoured to be offered in black, white, or silver, grey, "Natural Titanium," and rose. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus might come in black, green, pink, blue, and white.

Also read: iPhone 16 launch on September 9: Here's when you may be able to buy the iPhone

8. Apple Intelligence

At WWDC 2024, Apple revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro models would include Apple Intelligence. However, rumours suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will offer an enhanced version of this feature. During the upcoming launch, Apple is expected to introduce exclusive AI capabilities for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, powered by the advanced A18 Pro chip. Additionally, Apple Intelligence will not come pre-installed on the iPhone 16 models; it is set to debut in October with the iOS 18.1 update. All AI features will likely become available by the end of 2024 or the first half of 2025.

iPhone 16 Series Pricing (Expected)

The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to follow the pricing structure of the iPhone 15 series, with possible price increases for the iPhone 16 Pro due to new hardware. The anticipated prices are:

  • iPhone 16: $799 (approximately Rs. 67,000)
  • iPhone 16 Plus: $899 (approximately Rs. 75,500)
  • iPhone 16 Pro: $1099 (approximately Rs. 92,300)
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max: $1199 (approximately Rs. 1.2 lakhs)

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Sep, 13:55 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 launch likely in march: apple intelligence, 8gb ram, iphone 16 design and more at just rs… apple may discontinue over 10 products, including iphone 15 pro max: check if yours in this list iphone se 4 launch in 2025: why you should not buy iphone 15 even at a discount iphone se 4 launch details: how apple could end up killing most android mid-range mobiles iphone 16 pro max desert titanium model leaked ahead of september 9 launch iphone se 4 might only have a single camera, but it may not be a dealbreaker: here’s why realme 13 series launched in india at rs.17999: check specifications, pricing and availability iphone 17 pro max likely to have the biggest memory in any iphone to date, it is expected to be… motorola edge 50 ultra gets big price cut in india, now available at just rs… realme 13+ 5g vs vivo t3 pro 5g: know which smartphone to buy under rs.25000
Home Mobile Mobile News Apple event 2024: 8 exciting upgrades in iPhone 16 series that you shouldn’t miss
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips

Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips
GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4

GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: Get in-game rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: Get in-game rewards for free
GTA 6

GTA 6: What secrets lie within Vice City and the mysterious Leonida state?
India to host first BGMI LAN event in Goa this November: Registration now open

India to host first BGMI LAN event in Goa this November: Registration now open

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

smartwatch under 30000

Apple Watch SE, OnePlus Watch 2 and other best smartwatches to buy under 30,000
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network

OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
best budget smartwatch

10 Best Budget Smartwatches in India 2024: Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and others
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets