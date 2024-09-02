Apple event 2024: 8 exciting upgrades in iPhone 16 series that you shouldn’t miss

Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 16 series in the upcoming week and the anticipation among fans is so high. The tech giant will likely introduce four models at the September launch event: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Alongside these devices, Apple is also expected to release the Apple Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods 4. The new iPhone 16 series is rumoured to include several significant upgrades. Here's what to expect:

1. Titanium Finish

Rumours suggest Apple will use an enhanced titanium chassis for the iPhone 16 Pro models. This update aims to give the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max a more refined appearance compared to earlier versions.

2. Larger Displays

Reports indicate that the iPhone 16 Pro models will feature larger screens. The iPhone 16 Pro is anticipated to have a 6.27-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to include a 6.86-inch screen. This is a boost over the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays on the iPhone 15 Pro versions.

3. Dedicated Capture Button

All iPhone 16 models will likely include a new capture button for taking photos and videos. This button will enable various functions such as zooming, focusing, and recording with different pressure levels.

4. Vertical Camera Layout

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may feature a new vertical camera layout with a pill-shaped module. This setup is expected to support Spatial Video recording, a feature currently available only on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

5. Longer Battery Life

Leaks suggest that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max will come with larger batteries. The iPhone 16 might see a 6% increase in battery size compared to the iPhone 15, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max could experience a 5% increase. The iPhone 16 Pro may also have a 9% larger battery.

6. New Chipset

All four iPhone 16 models are likely to feature Apple's new A18 Pro chip. The non-Pro versions will use the A18 chipset, while the Pro models will include the A18 Pro chipset, enhancing AI and processing capabilities.

7. New Colour Options

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumoured to be offered in black, white, or silver, grey, "Natural Titanium," and rose. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus might come in black, green, pink, blue, and white.

8. Apple Intelligence

At WWDC 2024, Apple revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro models would include Apple Intelligence. However, rumours suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will offer an enhanced version of this feature. During the upcoming launch, Apple is expected to introduce exclusive AI capabilities for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, powered by the advanced A18 Pro chip. Additionally, Apple Intelligence will not come pre-installed on the iPhone 16 models; it is set to debut in October with the iOS 18.1 update. All AI features will likely become available by the end of 2024 or the first half of 2025.

iPhone 16 Series Pricing (Expected)

The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to follow the pricing structure of the iPhone 15 series, with possible price increases for the iPhone 16 Pro due to new hardware. The anticipated prices are: