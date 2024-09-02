iPhone SE 4 launch timeline has been part of the news for the past couple of weeks and as we approach the iPhone 16 launch at Apple event 2024, new rumours around the powerful mid-ranger are surfacing online. At the Glowtime 2024 event, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max as the part of iPhone 16 series. However, a report by Android Authority suggests that we may also witness iPhone SE 4 launch at the Apple Glowtime event 2024. To recall, Apple last launched the iPhone SE model in 2022 and it is long due for an upgrade.



iPhone SE 4 launch at Apple event 2024: Why it may be possible?

As per a recent Bloomberg report, several products in Apple's inventory that are due for an upgrade are running low. That also includes the iPhone SE 3. iPhone SE 4 launch is believed to take place in March 2025, if most analysts are to be believed. Android Authority believes that low iPhone SE 3 inventory may be a hint towards an early iPhone SE 4 launch. The report further suggests that the Cupertino-based giant may bring the new iPhone SE 4 earlier than expected in a push towards Apple Intelligence. iPhone SE 4 launch will allow users on a budget to experience Apple's AI innovations.

Reportedly, most of the products that are running low in Apple inventory will be refreshed at the Apple event 2024. Although quite slim, there is still a chance that Apple may launch the iPhone SE 4 at the Glowtime event 2024.

iPhone SE 4 may affect iPhone 16 sales

If iPhone SE 4 is launched at the Apple event 2024, it can have a massive impact on the sales of iPhone 16. For those who are unaware, iPhone SE 4 is believed to get a rear design like iPhone 16, powerful chipset, OLED display, and advanced Apple Intelligence features, making it a compelling purchase. It may also get an Action button, the A18 chipset and a USB-C port. If these things turn out to be true, there is a strong chance that people who wish to buy the new iPhone 16 for just Apple Intelligence or Apple users who want to upgrade to the latest features without spending big, may stick to iPhone SE 4.



