Google Pixel 8 made in India units ready for roll out - Here’s everything you need to know

Google Pixel 8 manufacturing begins in India after almost a year of launch. Know how Google plans to expand its production lines.

Made in India Pixel 8 smartphones are here, know what Google said about the new announcement. (Google)

After almost a year of the Pixel 8 series launch, Google finally announced that the Made-in-India Pixel 8 smartphones are ready. The tech giant last year announced that the Pixel smartphones would be manufactured in India, and now to adhere to the commitments, the Pixel 8 will become the first smartphone to be produced in the country. Reportedly, Google has partnered with Dixon Technologies to successfully manufacture “Made in India” Pixel smartphones. Know more about what was said about the announcement.

Pixel 8 manufacturing begins in India

Last year in October, Google announced to move the Pixel manufacturing to different parts of India to make the Pixel 8 series smartphones largely available in the country. Now after almost a year, Google has begun the production of the vanilla Pixel 8 model in India. However, the Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel 8a models will manufactured outside of India. To make the announcement, Google shared an X post which said, “Excited to announce that the first of our Made in India Google #Pixel8 devices have started rolling off the production lines.” The giant further acknowledges the role of Ashwini Vaishna, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting of India for support.

According to the 9To5Google report, the newly manufactured Pixel 8 smartphones will be directly shipped from India to other countries along with the Indian customers. Since the Pixel 9 series launching tomorrow, it is unclear whether the upcoming Pixel series will be manufactured in India or not. Therefore, we must wait for the Pixel 9 launch as well to confirm its pricing if it will also be developed in India.

Pixel 8 specifications

The Google Pixel 8 was launched last year in October with some major upgrades. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch Actua display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 2000nits peak brightness. The Pixel 8 is powered by Google Tensor G3 chipset paired with 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone is backed by a 4575 mAh battery that offers up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver mode.

