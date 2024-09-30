 Honor Magic 7 series launch expected in October receives 3C certification with 5 models- Details | Mobile News

Honor Magic 7 series launch expected in October receives 3C certification with 5 models- Details

Honor is preparing to launch its Magic 7 series, with five models recently certified on the 3C platform. Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming devices.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 30 2024, 18:24 IST
Honor Magic 7 series expected to launch in October receives 3C certification with five models- Details
The Honor Magic 7 series has received 3C certification, confirming five models and promising exciting features ahead of its launch. (Honor)

The Honor Magic 6 series made its debut in China earlier this year, consisting of the Honor Magic 6 and Magic 6 Pro. Now, Honor is progressing towards the launch of the Honor Magic 7 lineup, which recently appeared on the 3C certification platform in China. A total of five devices received certification, indicating the company's intent to expand its product range.

Honor Magic 7 series Surfaces on 3C Certification 

The 3C certification revealed five model numbers: PTP-AN20, PTP-AN60, PTP-AN00, PTP-AN70, and PTP-AN10. Reports from GizmoChina indicate that these devices are part of the Honor Magic 7 series. The certification also disclosed that the Honor Magic 7 series will support 100W wired charging, enhancing its charging capabilities. Among the models, two appear to have satellite connectivity features, likely the Honor Magic 7 Pro and the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design. The remaining models are expected to include the Honor Magic 7, Honor Magic 7 Pro, and Honor Magic 7 Ultimate.

Honor Magic 7 series: Specifications and Features ( Expected)

While detailed specifications for the Honor Magic 7 series remain scarce, a report suggests a launch in China scheduled for October. This launch would occur earlier than the January release of the Magic 6 series. Expectations indicate that the Magic 7 devices are expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, aligning with a trend of upcoming flagship smartphones featuring this powerful hardware.

Recently, a live image of the alleged Honor Magic 7 Pro surfaced online, showing a design change. The device retains the pill-shaped notch but opts for a flat display, departing from the curved screen design of the Honor Magic 6 Pro. This adjustment hints that Honor may adopt a flat-edge design for the Magic 7 series, similar to what Vivo implemented for its Vivo X200 model. The developments surrounding the Honor Magic 7 series point to an exciting addition to the smartphone market in the coming months.

First Published Date: 30 Sep, 18:24 IST
