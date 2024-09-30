Vivo X200 design leaked showcasing micro-curved display and slim bezels

Vivo X200 series rear panel design was recently revealed by the company's Product Manager, Han Boxiao. After confirming the launch and upcoming smartphone, Boxiao shared another teaser comparing the vanilla Vivo X200 design with last year's X100, showcasing a significant change. This year, Vivo has adopted a new design plan for its upcoming generation of flagship smartphones, which showcases a micro-curved display with slimmer bezels. Here's what you need to know ahead of the Vivo X200 series launch.

Vivo X200 design

According to Ham Boxiao's shared comparison image on Weibo (via 91Mobiles), the Vivo X200 features a micro-curved display with curved edges. This showcased a minor shift from the Vivo X100 which opted for flat edges and standard display. The upcoming Vivo X200 also showcased a noticeable difference in providing slimmer bezels and antenna bands placed on the metal frames. Ham Boxiao also said that the new design will provide users with a more comfortable grip than the Vivo X100.

In a previous teaser, the company officially teased two striking colour variants of the Vivo X200 in shades of Blue and White, giving a similar yet more premium look in comparison to the predecessor. Now, as the launch nears, Vivo may reveal more details about the Vivo X200 series.

Vivo X200 Series rumours

The Vivo X200 series is expected to include three models: Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, and Vivo X200 Pro Mini. While there is official confirmation for Vivo X200 and X200 Pro, the company has not revealed anything about the X200 Pro Mini variant. Therefore, the company may launch a new model as a surprise for fans and tech enthusiasts.

Apart from models, the Vivo X200 series will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. The Pro variant of the series is rumoured to come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO micro quad-curved display as also revealed in the image. Additionally, the standard model is expected to be backed by a 5,600mAh battery, whereas the Pro model may feature a 6000mAh battery.

Now, more about the Vivo X200 Series will be revealed on October 14 in China. It is also suggested that the smartphone will soon make its global debut after China's launch.

