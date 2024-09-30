Lava Agni 3 launching on October 4 with iPhone 16-like camera button

Lava, India's homegrown smartphone brand, is set to launch its new flagship device in the Agni series, called the Lava Agni 3, on October 4. This model is expected to be the follow-up to the Lava Agni 2, which launched last year with a premium glass back, metal construction, and a curved display. The brand is anticipated to introduce several new enhancements to the series, including an iPhone 16-like camera control button, improved cameras, and an all-new design. Read on to find out what we know about the Lava Agni 3 so far.

Lava Agni 3: What to Expect

Lava has officially revealed a teaser for the Lava Agni 3, and from the image, we can see that it will feature a triple camera setup with support for optical image stabilisation. Another angle of the phone also reveals details about the design and construction of the device. The image shows that the device will have a curved display similar to the Lava Blaze 3 and the Lava Agni 2. Based on past trends, the glass may return as well. However, the real surprise that Lava may have in store is the iPhone 16-like capture button or action button. The image shows a button just below the power button, accented in red, and it doesn't appear to be a volume rocker, considering its size and design. Speculation suggests that this button could be used for an iPhone-like camera control or action button implementation, which could prove to be an interesting addition.

Lava Agni 3 Launch Date and Specs

Lava has officially revealed that the Lava Agni 3, the follow-up to the Lava Agni 2, will be fully unveiled on October 4, which is just a few days away. As for the specifications, reports suggest that the device could feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate support and the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, which also powers the recently released Motorola Edge 50 Neo and Nothing's CMF Phone 1. Regarding the optics, the main shooter is expected to be a 64MP unit, coupled with an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor.

