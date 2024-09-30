 Lava Agni 3 launching on October 4 with iPhone 16-like camera button: Details here | Mobile News

Lava Agni 3 launching on October 4 with iPhone 16-like camera button: Details here

Lava Agni 3 is set to launch on October 4, featuring all-new cameras, a curved screen, and a mysterious new button.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 30 2024, 14:01 IST
Lava Agni 3 launching on October 4 with iPhone 16-like camera button
Lava Agni 3 is going to launch on October 4. (Lava)

Lava, India's homegrown smartphone brand, is set to launch its new flagship device in the Agni series, called the Lava Agni 3, on October 4. This model is expected to be the follow-up to the Lava Agni 2, which launched last year with a premium glass back, metal construction, and a curved display. The brand is anticipated to introduce several new enhancements to the series, including an iPhone 16-like camera control button, improved cameras, and an all-new design. Read on to find out what we know about the Lava Agni 3 so far.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launching soon: Key firm behind new display may face ban due to…

You may be interested in

12% OFF
Lava Blaze X
  • Titanium Grey
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹14,999₹16,999
Buy now
20% OFF
Lava O2
  • Imperial Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹7,999₹9,999
Buy now
24% OFF
Lava Blaze Curve 5G
  • Iron Glass
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹15,999₹20,999
Buy now
15% OFF
Lava Storm 5G
  • Gale Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹10,999₹12,999
Buy now

Lava Agni 3: What to Expect

Lava has officially revealed a teaser for the Lava Agni 3, and from the image, we can see that it will feature a triple camera setup with support for optical image stabilisation. Another angle of the phone also reveals details about the design and construction of the device. The image shows that the device will have a curved display similar to the Lava Blaze 3 and the Lava Agni 2. Based on past trends, the glass may return as well. However, the real surprise that Lava may have in store is the iPhone 16-like capture button or action button. The image shows a button just below the power button, accented in red, and it doesn't appear to be a volume rocker, considering its size and design. Speculation suggests that this button could be used for an iPhone-like camera control or action button implementation, which could prove to be an interesting addition.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read: Google Pixel 9 is not the first phone to get Android 15 but it's not shocking—Find out why

Lava Agni 3 Launch Date and Specs

Lava has officially revealed that the Lava Agni 3, the follow-up to the Lava Agni 2, will be fully unveiled on October 4, which is just a few days away. As for the specifications, reports suggest that the device could feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate support and the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, which also powers the recently released Motorola Edge 50 Neo and Nothing's CMF Phone 1. Regarding the optics, the main shooter is expected to be a 64MP unit, coupled with an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launching soon: Key firm behind new display may face ban due to…

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Sep, 14:01 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launching soon, may become apple’s most successful phone of 2025: 3 key reasons oneplus 13 launch soon: may get redesigned camera layout, upgraded periscope lens iphone se 4 launching soon: big upgrade leaked, may cost more than expected samsung galaxy tab a9+, galaxy tab s9 fe+ available at huge discounts during amazon great india festival: check details iphones, macbooks and more at huge discount in apple diwali sale: check dates, offers and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra spotted with snapdragon 8 gen 4 - all details iphone 15 delivered in 8 minutes! bengaluru man shares ‘awesome’ flipkart big billion days delivery experience vivo v40e with 5,500mah battery, dimensity 7300 soc launched in india: check price, availability and more iphone 15 for free in amazon great indian festival sale 2024: check details here vivo x200 pro mini officially confirmed ahead of october 14 launch; here’s what to expect
Home Mobile Mobile News Lava Agni 3 launching on October 4 with iPhone 16-like camera button: Details here
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 player captures NPC's hilarious outburst after losing a horse race: Watch video

Red Dead Redemption 2 player captures NPC's hilarious outburst after losing a horse race: Watch video
GTA 6 could transform gameplay by incorporating unique hostage mechanics from sleeping dogs game

GTA 6 could transform gameplay by incorporating unique hostage mechanics from sleeping dogs game
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 30: 3 pro tips to master game

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 30: 3 pro tips to master game
GTA 6 trailer 2 may release next week: Rockstar Games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push

GTA 6 trailer 2 may release next week: Rockstar Games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push
Red Dead Redemption 2 mod revives classic dry landscape; Transforms heartlands to match early versions

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod revives classic dry landscape; Transforms heartlands to match early versions

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

iPhone 16 Pro, iphone 15 pro, samsung s23 ultra

4 best smartphone deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion sales: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Apple’s bold new rival in the heavyweight segment

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Apple’s bold new rival in the heavyweight segment

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets