Like the iPhone 14 Pro look? Now, check out its most recent avatar-Realme Narzo N53

Interestingly, many iPhone 14-like clones have been available at a much cheaper price for years. If you surf on e-commerce websites or land up in a retail store, there will be so many phones staring back at you with strange names, but which look exactly like an iPhone. Notably, they do manage to do some things well and most importantly, they do end up looking as good as the original product. Now, Realme is bringing its own budget smartphone that looks like the latest iPhone 14 Pro!

Meet the Realme Narzo N53! The phone will launch in India on May 18. Narzo N55 has been showcased through Amazon and Realme e-store and its availability has been confirmed for next week.

The biggest design element that shows the similarity is the camera arrangement on the Realme Narzo N53- it resembles the three-camera setup of the iPhone 14 Pro model.

Not just that, Realme is also said to feature iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island-like "Mini Capsule" at the top of the display. However, it will be interesting to see if Realme will actually bring the same features as Dynamic Island or not.

Apart from the iPhone 14 Pro's vibe, Realme is claiming Narzo N53 as the slimmest Realme phone ever. As per the teased information, it will be just 7.49mm thin. What else does this upcoming Realme Narzo N53 have to offer? Read on to know.

Realme Narzo N53 expected specs and features

The back panel of the Narzo N53 smartphone shows an attractive California Sunshine Design. Positioned at the bottom, you'll find the USB-C port accompanied by the 3.5mm headphone jack, microphone, and speaker grille. Realme has confirmed that it will be backed by a 5000mAh battery that will support 33W charging support, which is claimed to charge it up to 50 percent in 34 minutes.

The rest of the details are yet to be officially revealed, but leaks suggest that it is expected to be launched in two storage variants of 4GB RAM along with 64GB storage variant and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage.

Realme Narzo N53 expected price

As per a report by Gadgets360, the Realme Narzo N53 is likely to be priced at around Rs. 13000 during the launch. However, for more details and launch price, you will have to wait till its launch on May 18, 12:00 PM IST.