Like the iPhone 14 Pro look? Now, check out its most recent avatar-Realme Narzo N53

iPhone 14 Pro is a stunning phone and many try to get its design elements to make an impact on the viewer. Now, check out the Realme Narzo N53, which is set to launch in India.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 12 2023, 17:12 IST
Realme C55 Short Review: iPhone Dynamic Island-like experience on a budget
Realme C55 Design
1/6 Realme C55 Design: The phone not only looks premium but is also comfortable to hold and use. It is slim (7.89mm), light weight (189.5g), and gets a pattern at the back panel resembling rain. Overall, it looks quite solid along with a nice build quality. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Realme C55 Display: The phone gets a 6.72-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The screen embraces vibrant colours and commendable contrast. Watching movies, videos, and images on the device was pleasing. Even the touch response is fast, and smooth and shows no lag, making it easy to play games. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Realme C55 Camera: The handset is equipped with a dual rear camera setup supporting a 64MP primary sensor; accompanied by a 2MP lens. The phone also sports an 8MP selfie camera. The images clicked during the daylight with the main rear camera are satisfactory and highlight every minute detail. However, pictures did get somewhat beautified and even looked a bit overexposed when clicked with the front camera. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Realme C55 Battery: The 5000mAh battery easily survives a day and a bit more, depending upon your usage. The phone supports a 33W charger which takes around an hour to completely fuel your battery from 10 to 100 percent. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 Realme C55 Chipset and Mini Capsule: The phone uses the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and the performance of the C55 was satisfactory for me. The iPhone 14 Pro-like Dynamic Island feature, named Mini Capsule, is almost similar except for the fact that Realme has restricted it to only three functionalities- showing battery status, data usage, and step stats. Not of much use, however, it is still a nice feature, if for no other reason than to make this budget phone stand out among other Android devices. The phone runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. However, Realme C55 is a 4G phone. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 Realme C55 Verdict: The C55 is a great offering for a starting range of Rs. 10999. The phone gets a beautiful design, a decent main camera, and battery performance. The new addition - Mini Capsule - also helps in making the phone a quality buy despite. However, the fact that there is a lot of bloatware on the phone and it offers only 4G services can be disappointing. (Priya/HT Tech)
Realme Narzo N53
View all Images
Realme Narzo N53, which is launching on May 18 in India, is a dead ringer for iPhone 14 Pro. (Realme)

Interestingly, many iPhone 14-like clones have been available at a much cheaper price for years. If you surf on e-commerce websites or land up in a retail store, there will be so many phones staring back at you with strange names, but which look exactly like an iPhone. Notably, they do manage to do some things well and most importantly, they do end up looking as good as the original product. Now, Realme is bringing its own budget smartphone that looks like the latest iPhone 14 Pro!

Meet the Realme Narzo N53! The phone will launch in India on May 18. Narzo N55 has been showcased through Amazon and Realme e-store and its availability has been confirmed for next week.

The biggest design element that shows the similarity is the camera arrangement on the Realme Narzo N53- it resembles the three-camera setup of the iPhone 14 Pro model.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Not just that, Realme is also said to feature iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island-like "Mini Capsule" at the top of the display. However, it will be interesting to see if Realme will actually bring the same features as Dynamic Island or not.

Apart from the iPhone 14 Pro's vibe, Realme is claiming Narzo N53 as the slimmest Realme phone ever. As per the teased information, it will be just 7.49mm thin. What else does this upcoming Realme Narzo N53 have to offer? Read on to know.

Realme Narzo N53 expected specs and features

The back panel of the Narzo N53 smartphone shows an attractive California Sunshine Design. Positioned at the bottom, you'll find the USB-C port accompanied by the 3.5mm headphone jack, microphone, and speaker grille. Realme has confirmed that it will be backed by a 5000mAh battery that will support 33W charging support, which is claimed to charge it up to 50 percent in 34 minutes.

The rest of the details are yet to be officially revealed, but leaks suggest that it is expected to be launched in two storage variants of 4GB RAM along with 64GB storage variant and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage.

Realme Narzo N53 expected price

As per a report by Gadgets360, the Realme Narzo N53 is likely to be priced at around Rs. 13000 during the launch. However, for more details and launch price, you will have to wait till its launch on May 18, 12:00 PM IST.

