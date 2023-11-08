Icon

Samsung Tests ChatGPT Rival AI ChatBot That May Wind Up in Its Smartphones

Samsung is testing a generative AI model named “Gauss”, joining the growing ranks of companies hoping to create rivals to ChatGPT.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Nov 08 2023, 19:11 IST
Samsung joins companies from the US to China in trying to stake a claim on a buzzy market since the advent of ChatGPT. (REUTERS)

Samsung Electronics Co. is testing a generative AI model named “Gauss” after a 19th century German mathematician, joining the growing ranks of companies hoping to create rivals to ChatGPT. The world's largest smartphone maker has begun internal testing of a bot that can help staff in the mobile and consumer electronics divisions compose emails, summarize documents and translate content, executives told attendees to a company conference Wednesday.

Samsung joins companies from the US to China in trying to stake a claim on a buzzy market since the advent of ChatGPT. Other AI tools it's developing include a coding assistant and a platform that can create visuals from simple keywords. Samsung aims to weave its AI services into a variety of products in the near future.

Samsung may also be responding in part to mounting concerns around the pervasiveness of the technology. Earlier this year, it banned employee use of generative AI after discovering staff had uploaded sensitive code to the platform.

First Published Date: 08 Nov, 19:10 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Tests ChatGPT Rival AI ChatBot That May Wind Up in Its Smartphones
    Trending Gadgets

