Tecno Phantom V2 Fold and V2 Flip launching in India on December 6: Check expected features, price and more

Tecno is set to launch its highly anticipated Phantom V2 Fold and V2 Flip foldable smartphones in India on December 6. Here’s what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 02 2024, 19:53 IST
Tecno Phantom V2 Fold and V2 Flip
Tecno will launch its Phantom V2 Fold and Phantom V2 Flip smartphones in India on December 6. (Amazon)

Tecno has confirmed the launch date for its much-awaited Phantom V2 Fold and Phantom V2 Flip smartphones in India. Set for December 6, 2024, the launch follows the global debut of these foldable devices in September. While the company has not disclosed official details, an Amazon "Coming Soon" page indicates that the launch is fast approaching, with a teaser reading, “Something Epic is About to Unfold.”

The two foldable smartphones, the Tecno Phantom V2 Fold and the Tecno Phantom V2 Flip, are expected to offer high-end specifications. The Tecno Phantom V2 Fold will be available in a 24GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, while the Tecno Phantom V2 Flip will come with 16GB RAM + 256GB storage. Though Tecno has yet to reveal other details, the global specifications of these devices are already known.

You may be interested in

29% OFF
Tecno Camon 16
  • Cloud White
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹9,999Original price:₹13,999
Buy now
20% OFF
Tecno Spark 7
  • Magnet Black
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹7,199Original price:₹8,999
Buy now
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
  • Space Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹9,800
Check details
I Kall Z7
  • Blue
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
₹6,499
Check details

Also read: Samsung One UI 7 major features leaked—Big additions to Galaxy AI, new icons coming for Galaxy users

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Tecno Phantom V2 Fold: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Tecno Phantom V2 Fold will feature a 7.85-inch main display and a 6.42-inch cover screen. The device will be equipped with a 5,750mAh battery and will support 70W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Expected to be priced under Rs. 1 lakh, the foldable smartphone will also come with various AI-powered features, including AI Image Cutout, Magic Removal, and Ella AI writing.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air may fast track plans for Apple's Foldable future- Know how

Designed by LOEWE, the Phantom V2 Fold will offer a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant and will be available in two color options: Karst Green and Rippling Blue. Speculation suggests the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor. The rear camera setup could include a dual 50MP configuration, while the front may feature a 32MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

Tecno Phantom V2 Flip Specifications ( Expected)

Tecno Phantom V2 Flip is expected to come with a 6.9-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display and a 3.64-inch AMOLED outer display. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, the phone may include a 4,720mAh battery with 70W fast charging. The camera setup is expected to feature a 50MP primary lens and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, with a 32MP front camera for selfies.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim tipped for global launch- Here's what to expect

Tecno Phantom V2 Fold and Phantom V2 Flip: Price (Expected)

Though Tecno has not revealed official pricing, both the Phantom V2 Fold and Phantom V2 Flip are expected to compete in the premium foldable smartphone segment. The Tecno Phantom V2 Flip may be priced under Rs. 1 lakh, while the Tecno Phantom V2 Fold could be priced higher, in line with current industry trends for high-end foldable devices.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Dec, 19:53 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Tecno Phantom V2 Fold and V2 Flip launching in India on December 6: Check expected features, price and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5

GTA 5 faces unexpected rival on PS Plus Extra; November’s surprising leader revealed
GTA 6

GTA 6 vs GTA 5: 4 reasons the next game could set new standards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 2: Know about Nagi Ring Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 2: Know about Nagi Ring Event
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaks hint December 3 trailer 2 release date; PlayStation partnership speculated
Elon Musk AI gaming studio

Elon Musk to launch AI gaming studio to challenge big corporations and redefine video game industry- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets