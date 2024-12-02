Tecno Phantom V2 Fold and V2 Flip launching in India on December 6: Check expected features, price and more

Tecno has confirmed the launch date for its much-awaited Phantom V2 Fold and Phantom V2 Flip smartphones in India. Set for December 6, 2024, the launch follows the global debut of these foldable devices in September. While the company has not disclosed official details, an Amazon "Coming Soon" page indicates that the launch is fast approaching, with a teaser reading, “Something Epic is About to Unfold.”

The two foldable smartphones, the Tecno Phantom V2 Fold and the Tecno Phantom V2 Flip, are expected to offer high-end specifications. The Tecno Phantom V2 Fold will be available in a 24GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, while the Tecno Phantom V2 Flip will come with 16GB RAM + 256GB storage. Though Tecno has yet to reveal other details, the global specifications of these devices are already known.

Tecno Phantom V2 Fold: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Tecno Phantom V2 Fold will feature a 7.85-inch main display and a 6.42-inch cover screen. The device will be equipped with a 5,750mAh battery and will support 70W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Expected to be priced under Rs. 1 lakh, the foldable smartphone will also come with various AI-powered features, including AI Image Cutout, Magic Removal, and Ella AI writing.

Designed by LOEWE, the Phantom V2 Fold will offer a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant and will be available in two color options: Karst Green and Rippling Blue. Speculation suggests the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor. The rear camera setup could include a dual 50MP configuration, while the front may feature a 32MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

Tecno Phantom V2 Flip Specifications ( Expected)

Tecno Phantom V2 Flip is expected to come with a 6.9-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display and a 3.64-inch AMOLED outer display. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, the phone may include a 4,720mAh battery with 70W fast charging. The camera setup is expected to feature a 50MP primary lens and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, with a 32MP front camera for selfies.

Tecno Phantom V2 Fold and Phantom V2 Flip: Price (Expected)

Though Tecno has not revealed official pricing, both the Phantom V2 Fold and Phantom V2 Flip are expected to compete in the premium foldable smartphone segment. The Tecno Phantom V2 Flip may be priced under Rs. 1 lakh, while the Tecno Phantom V2 Fold could be priced higher, in line with current industry trends for high-end foldable devices.