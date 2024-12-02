iPhone 17 Air may fast track plans for Apple’s Foldable future- Know how

iPhone 17 Air launch brings Apple closer to launching a foldable iPhone. Know how a slimmer iPhone could be a big Apple boost.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 02 2024, 11:25 IST
iPhone 17 Air: RAM, camera, and other features tipped- Here's what to expect
iPhone 17 Air may fast track plans for Apple’s Foldable future- Know how
1/5 Next year, Apple may not release the “Plus” variant as it may introduce a new slimmer iPhone 17 model with some eye-catching features. The model is expected to be named as iPhone 17 Air and it is expected to have a slimmer profile in comparison to other iPhone 17 models launching next year. Now, several leaks about the smartphone have surfaced showcasing RAM, camera, and other details for the smartphone.  (AppleInsider)
iPhone 17 Air may fast track plans for Apple’s Foldable future- Know how
2/5 In a recent report by MacRumors,  analyst Jeff Pu reconfirmed previously leaked details about the iPhone 17 Air. The details included that the smartphone will likely feature a 6.1-inch display with Face ID feature an aluminium frame, similar to the standard iPhone 16 models. It may also come with a new design which has not been featured in Apple’s flagship series smartphone.  (REUTERS)
iPhone 17 Air may fast track plans for Apple’s Foldable future- Know how
3/5 Apart from design, the iPhone 17 Air is also rumoured to be powered by the A19 chip which will likely be fabricated by TSMC 3nm process. With a powerful chipset, Apple may also offer 8GB of RAM and an Apple-designed 5G modem. However, the new 5G chip may first debut with the iPhone SE 4 model. Therefore, with powerful performance upgrades, users can experience a slimmer iPhone with all the flagship features. (Unsplash)
iPhone 17 Air may fast track plans for Apple’s Foldable future- Know how
4/5 In terms of camera upgrades, the iPhone 17 Air will likely come with a single rear camera instead of a dual camera setup in standard iPhone 16 models. This is being done to reduce the weight and thickness of the smartphone. Reportedly, the smartphone may feature a 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front-facing camera.  (AP)
iPhone 17 Air may fast track plans for Apple’s Foldable future- Know how
5/5 Apart from these upgrades, the iPhone 17 Air will also support Apple Intelligence which includes a suite of AI features. There are also possibilities that Apple may announce a new set of AI features. Now, we can only be certain about the smartphone’s name, features, and other details during the launch which is not expected until September 2025. (Bloomberg)
iPhone 17 Air may fast track plans for Apple’s Foldable future- Know how
Apple foldable iPhone may launch soon, here’s what we know so far. (REUTERS)

Apple is reportedly working on a slimmer iPhone which is expected to replace the iPhone 17 Plus. Leaks surrounding the iPhone 17 Air have been spreading rapidly giving us hope for new innovations. However, bringing a slimmer iPhone 17 is expected to be a major boost for Apple's plan to bring a foldable iPhone. Now you must be thinking how a slimmer iPhone could contribute to the development of Apple foldable. Well, experts suggest that Apple is working on developing ultra-thin components across devices, which will eventually help the company build a competitive foldable iPhone in the future. 

iPhone 17 Air gives hope for Apple's foldable iPhone

Over the years, we have seen Apple bringing boxy and heavy iPhone models. However, in 2025, this preset notion is expected to be refined as Apple is rumoured to launch an ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air. This new model is expected to have a thickness between 5mm to 6mm, making it the slimmest iPhone ever launched. The hopes for a slimmer iPhone model, bring greater hopes for Apple foldable as the company is developing slimmer components for different products. 

Reportedly, Apple is expected to launch a foldable MacBook/iPad first and later it may introduce a foldable iPhone as the company is building technology for a crease-free display. However, Apple is currently taking baby steps before entering the foldable market, as we all know that it is more focused on bringing top-notch innovations instead of launching a half-build product. 

Also read: Vivo Y300 vs Oppo F27

However, the foldable market is quite competitive with several brands launching slimmer and more advanced devices. Recently we witnessed the launch of Honor Magic V3 which is just 9.3mm thick. On the other hand, Samsung also announced the Galaxy Z Fold SE in South Korea which is 10.6mm thick. Therefore, Apple will have to scale up their plans if they are to bring foldable devices. 

Apart from foldable devices, Apple is also facing challenges with the iPhone 17 Air, as the smartphone may come with several compromises such as a single rear camera, single speaker, no physical SIM slot, Apple's 5G modem without mmWave, smaller battery, and more. Therefore, we will have to wait and see how Apple works on these challenges to bring a slimmer iPhone or a foldable device in the coming years. 

First Published Date: 02 Dec, 11:25 IST
