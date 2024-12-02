iPhone 17 Air may fast track plans for Apple’s Foldable future- Know how

Apple is reportedly working on a slimmer iPhone which is expected to replace the iPhone 17 Plus. Leaks surrounding the iPhone 17 Air have been spreading rapidly giving us hope for new innovations. However, bringing a slimmer iPhone 17 is expected to be a major boost for Apple's plan to bring a foldable iPhone. Now you must be thinking how a slimmer iPhone could contribute to the development of Apple foldable. Well, experts suggest that Apple is working on developing ultra-thin components across devices, which will eventually help the company build a competitive foldable iPhone in the future.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim tipped for global launch- Here's what to expect

More about Apple iPhone 17 Apple iPhone 17 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.2 inches Display Size See full Specifications

iPhone 17 Air gives hope for Apple's foldable iPhone

Over the years, we have seen Apple bringing boxy and heavy iPhone models. However, in 2025, this preset notion is expected to be refined as Apple is rumoured to launch an ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air. This new model is expected to have a thickness between 5mm to 6mm, making it the slimmest iPhone ever launched. The hopes for a slimmer iPhone model, bring greater hopes for Apple foldable as the company is developing slimmer components for different products.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Reportedly, Apple is expected to launch a foldable MacBook/iPad first and later it may introduce a foldable iPhone as the company is building technology for a crease-free display. However, Apple is currently taking baby steps before entering the foldable market, as we all know that it is more focused on bringing top-notch innovations instead of launching a half-build product.

Also read: Vivo Y300 vs Oppo F27

However, the foldable market is quite competitive with several brands launching slimmer and more advanced devices. Recently we witnessed the launch of Honor Magic V3 which is just 9.3mm thick. On the other hand, Samsung also announced the Galaxy Z Fold SE in South Korea which is 10.6mm thick. Therefore, Apple will have to scale up their plans if they are to bring foldable devices.

Apart from foldable devices, Apple is also facing challenges with the iPhone 17 Air, as the smartphone may come with several compromises such as a single rear camera, single speaker, no physical SIM slot, Apple's 5G modem without mmWave, smaller battery, and more. Therefore, we will have to wait and see how Apple works on these challenges to bring a slimmer iPhone or a foldable device in the coming years.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!