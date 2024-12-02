Samsung One UI 7 major features leaked—Big additions to Galaxy AI, new icons coming for Galaxy users
New leaks about OneUI 7 have surfaced; here’s what Galaxy users can expect from the upcoming update.
Samsung's One UI 7, which is its next big update based on Android 15, isn't slated to launch anytime soon. However, so far, we've seen a multitude of leaks that contribute to expectations about what we can expect from One UI 7 once it eventually launches for the Samsung Galaxy range of devices, including the flagships, such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series. That said, new leaks surrounding the OS have come out; here's what we can expect from some of the features.
Samsung OneUI 7 Expected Changes And New Features
This leak was spotted by a tipster on @chunvn8888 on X (formerly known as Twitter). Samsung may have accidentally published OneUI 7 information prematurely on the company's website in Spain. Based on the listing, which has since been taken down, we can expect major changes to the icons, changes to the lock screen of One UI, and, of course, numerous changes to the quick settings, along with the addition of split notifications.
Android Authority, based on the published page, reports that Samsung will likely make the sketch-to-image feature better by adding more options, such as 3D cartoon sketches and watercolour effects, opening up new possibilities for generating content using generative AI. However, the Android Authority report states that the sketch-to-image feature will require a network connection and a Samsung login. Once edited, the image will be enhanced to 12 megapixels, and a watermark will be visible, indicating that it has been processed using artificial intelligence.
There will also be additions to One UI 7 with regards to the Portrait Studio feature. The report claims that Samsung will likely allow users to apply themes such as comic, 3D cartoon, and sketch to their portrait and profile photos.
OneUI 7: These Features Are Going To Be Mainstays
Additionally, features like Circle to Search, Now Translate, and AI Zoom are expected to make a comeback. The report also mentions that leaks suggest the Galaxy AI features will remain free for compatible Samsung devices until the end of 2025. That being said, considering it is very early, and Samsung hasn't officially confirmed this, it should be taken with a grain of salt until Samsung permanently lists the features.
