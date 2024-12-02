Samsung One UI 7 major features leaked—Big additions to Galaxy AI, new icons coming for Galaxy users

New leaks about OneUI 7 have surfaced; here’s what Galaxy users can expect from the upcoming update.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 02 2024, 15:50 IST
Samsung One UI 7 major features leaked—Big additions to Galaxy AI, new icons coming for Galaxy users
Several Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S24 series are set to receive the OneUI 7 update next year. (REUTERS)

Samsung's One UI 7, which is its next big update based on Android 15, isn't slated to launch anytime soon. However, so far, we've seen a multitude of leaks that contribute to expectations about what we can expect from One UI 7 once it eventually launches for the Samsung Galaxy range of devices, including the flagships, such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series. That said, new leaks surrounding the OS have come out; here's what we can expect from some of the features.

Also Read: OnePlus 13R spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Android 15- Check details

You may be interested in

12% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A16
  • Gold
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹18,999Original price:₹21,499
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.58 inches Display Size
₹59,999
Check details
29% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹16,999Original price:₹23,990
Buy now
36% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A05
  • Black
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹7,999Original price:₹12,499
Buy now

Samsung OneUI 7 Expected Changes And New Features

This leak was spotted by a tipster on @chunvn8888 on X (formerly known as Twitter). Samsung may have accidentally published OneUI 7 information prematurely on the company's website in Spain. Based on the listing, which has since been taken down, we can expect major changes to the icons, changes to the lock screen of One UI, and, of course, numerous changes to the quick settings, along with the addition of split notifications.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Android Authority, based on the published page, reports that Samsung will likely make the sketch-to-image feature better by adding more options, such as 3D cartoon sketches and watercolour effects, opening up new possibilities for generating content using generative AI. However, the Android Authority report states that the sketch-to-image feature will require a network connection and a Samsung login. Once edited, the image will be enhanced to 12 megapixels, and a watermark will be visible, indicating that it has been processed using artificial intelligence.

There will also be additions to One UI 7 with regards to the Portrait Studio feature. The report claims that Samsung will likely allow users to apply themes such as comic, 3D cartoon, and sketch to their portrait and profile photos.

Also Read: Farmers Protest: How Google Maps can you help you navigate around ‘Kisan Andolan in Delhi

OneUI 7: These Features Are Going To Be Mainstays

Additionally, features like Circle to Search, Now Translate, and AI Zoom are expected to make a comeback. The report also mentions that leaks suggest the Galaxy AI features will remain free for compatible Samsung devices until the end of 2025. That being said, considering it is very early, and Samsung hasn't officially confirmed this, it should be taken with a grain of salt until Samsung permanently lists the features.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Air may fast track plans for Apple's Foldable future- Know how

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Dec, 15:50 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung One UI 7 major features leaked—Big additions to Galaxy AI, new icons coming for Galaxy users
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5

GTA 5 faces unexpected rival on PS Plus Extra; November’s surprising leader revealed
GTA 6

GTA 6 vs GTA 5: 4 reasons the next game could set new standards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 2: Know about Nagi Ring Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 2: Know about Nagi Ring Event
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaks hint December 3 trailer 2 release date; PlayStation partnership speculated
Elon Musk AI gaming studio

Elon Musk to launch AI gaming studio to challenge big corporations and redefine video game industry- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets